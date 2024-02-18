People in Paris mourn death of Putin critic Navalny

STORY: Some laid flowers and candles at the base of the statue of Hercules at Trocadero square, while others held signs accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for Navalny's death.

Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, fell unconscious and died on Friday (February 16) after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, about 1,200 miles (1,900 km) northeast of Moscow, where he was serving a three-decade sentence, according to the prison service.

The President of the Russian Freedom Association, Olga Prokopieva, told Reuters, the courage and optimism from Navalny, even as he was in prison, encouraged Russians who believed in democratic values to speak out.

"But you should know that the repressive machine and everything in Putin's system, has, for years, done everything to stifle not only protest, but all citizen engagement," she added.

Western leaders have pointed fingers at Putin over Navalny's death, without citing evidence. Putin has yet to comment, but the Kremlin has called the West's reaction "absolutely rabid".