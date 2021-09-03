People picking up the pieces after historic New Jersey tornadoes
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline was live in Wenonah, New Jersey, on Sept. 2, as residents sifted through the debris after a devastating EF3 tornado spawned by Tropical Rainstorm Ida.
An EF3 tornado spun through the town of Wenonah, New Jersey, flinging debris from miles away as Tropical Rainstorm Ida hammered the Northeast.
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline was live in New Jersey on Sept. 1 as first responders across the state began to respond to reports of flooding from Tropical Rainstorm Ida.
The Northeast United States was inundated with record rainfall amounts that overwhelmed sewers, turning streets into cars. At least eight people have died, according to reports.
The apartment was across the street from the Elizabeth fire department headquarters, which was covered in 8 feet of water.
Tropical Storm Larry has strengthened into the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and is forecast to turn into a Category 3 storm in the next 48 hours and a Cat 4 by Sunday.
Officials say that a natural gas odor has been detected on Grand Isle and that conditions remain "very dangerous."
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
"We need to invest now for the future. That's the lesson we've learned from the investment in the levees," said Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy.
"That basically stops the spread of the fire," one official said.
After two bone-dry years that sank the U.S. Southwest deeper into drought, this summer's rainy season unleashed with fury. Monsoon storms have brought spectacular lightning shows, bounties of wildflowers and mushrooms, and record rainfall to the region's deserts. It's a remarkable reversal from 2019 and 2020, when the annual period known simply as “the monsoon” left the region parched.
Flooded out by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him. Comardelle thought he was winning against Hurricane Ida until the Category 4 winds at its heart battered his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his handmade levee, which includes a pump and a homemade flood gate for the driveway. As he worked, Comardelle couldn't help but wonder when he might be able to get back out on the water to make a living catching crabs.
Ida's intense rain and winds are partly fueled by climate change.
This year's "Old Farmer's Almanac" is calling for a cold winter. But some experts question the accuracy of the 230-year-old book.
In the suburb of Montgomery County, there were at least three storm-related fatalities, and a fourth death was reported in Bucks County.
Staff defending building and equipment turned to repurposed water cannons as huge Caldor fire approached A snow blower sprays water at the Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort during the Caldor fire. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images As the flames of California’s Caldor fire approached a popular Lake Tahoe-area ski resort, staff used every tool they could to protect the property, including snowmaking equipment. Staff at Sierra-at-Tahoe spent days preparing to defend the 2,000-acre resort west of South
The Caldor fire has skirted a high granite ridge protecting South Lake Tahoe and is threatening thousands of homes in heavily forested neighborhoods.
Water rescues took place around the Philadelphia area in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Lehigh counties.