People have pledged over $300,000 for a NASA-made perfume that smells like outer space

This perfume is supposed to really smell like outer space.

People have pledged over $300,000 to bring a NASA-developed fragrance that smells like outer space to the masses on Earth.

The scent was developed over a decade ago but was only used by NASA during astronaut field training, according to the product's Kickstarter page. Now, "through sheer determination, grit, a lot of luck and a couple of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, we got it out," the website said.

The Kickstarter campaign aims to raise enough money to manufacture the scent as a perfume called "Eau de Space." As of Sunday, $307,674 has been raised.

"We're ready to manufacturer the smell and all we need is meet our minimum order quantity and then we can bottle and ship it.," the website said.

In a video on the Kickstarter page, astronauts discuss the distinct smell of outer space. One compares it to the lingering gun powder scent at a shooting range. Another said space smells like a burned cookie.

The team responsible for the project consists of professionals in the fashion, tech, design and logistics fields. The purpose is to inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, education and mathematics, according to the website.

The perfume can be ordered in bulk for learning institutions or it can be ordered in individual 4-ounce bottles if the team reaches its goal. The campaign closes on Aug. 17, 2020.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Outer space: NASA-made perfume will bring scent to life