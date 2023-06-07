People Point Out The 1 Glaring Omission From Mike Pence's Launch Video

Mike Pence officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday morning.

But people on social media pointed out how his very first promotional video pretty much avoided any mention of his former boss, Donald Trump.

Pence, narrating the ad, appeared to make only one fleeting reference to serving as Trump’s Veep when he described it as a “great honor to serve in Congress, as governor, and as your vice president.”

There were no explicit mentions of Trump nor images of him or them together.

In the rest of the spot, Pence took aim at President Joe Biden and the “radical left” and vowed to restore American greatness.

Watch the video here:

I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet. Together, we can bring this Country back, and the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come! 🇺🇸 #Pence2024pic.twitter.com/A8EkqgCDAm — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 7, 2023

Things turned sour between Pence and current GOP front-runner Trump following Trump’s 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden and Pence’s subsequent refusal to assist Trump’s efforts to overturn the result.

Trump even reportedly cheered when his supporters called for Pence to be hanged during the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. Pence has only mildly attacked Trump since, even defending his former boss after Trump was found liable for sexual abuse in the civil lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

