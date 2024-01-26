Scammers pose as Tampa Bay sheriffs to threaten people for nude photos, sex videos

Local authorities are investigating a scam in which people are posing as Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco to threaten people into sending them nude photos and sex videos, according to news releases sent out Friday afternoon by both sheriff’s offices.

“We are aware of individuals making phone calls claiming to be local sheriffs, telling victims that they have a warrant out for their arrest based on a tip that they were selling drugs,” the news releases state. “These criminals are taking it a step further, however, and demanding sexual photographs and videos of the victims having sex with someone to prove they do not have drugs on them.”

Sheriff’s officials on Jan. 19 received a report from a 17-year-old girl who said she had fallen victim to the scam and recorded herself having sex with Denario Hicks, 29.

While investigators do not believe Hicks is part of the scam, he is facing charges of unlawful sex with a minor, possession of child pornography, promotion of a sexual performance by a child, in-state transmission of child pornography by an electronic device and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Both Chronister and Nocco released strongly worded statements in the news releases.

“I am disgusted and outraged by the behavior of these criminals,” Chronister said in his. “As your Sheriff, I will never stand for the victimization of any of our residents. I wanted the community to hear me loud and clear, we will never call you about a warrant and demand money or anything else. If you receive a call like this, please hang up immediately and call 911. You have my word that we are using every investigative means to track down these criminals and bring them to justice.”

Nocco said in his statement: “It is sad that in today’s world, there is such evil that preys on our community. I want to assure you we are doing everything in our power to bring these individuals to justice and reduce victimization in our community. If at any point you feel uncomfortable about a phone call you believe is coming from law enforcement, please make sure to call 911 immediately.”

Sheriff’s officials said that they “believe these calls are coming out of the Dominican Republic based on phishing technology,” the news releases state.