‘People who prey... should be shot’ says website that hosted Kennewick serial rapist

The Kennewick Police Department is requesting that potential rape victims in connection to the arrest of Kennewick activist Brandon Lamon Jones reach out to the department.

Jones, 26, was arrested on June 2 on accusations of raping a string of sex workers at gunpoint over the course of two years. A female victim reported to the Kennewick Police Department on May 28 that she was raped at gunpoint by Jones after meeting him through an online escort site, skipthegames.com.

Since Jones’ arrest in June, several more victims have come forward, according to the police department. An investigation into Jones revealed that he also frequented Seattle, Tacoma, Portland and Beaverton and that more victims could have yet to report a crime.

Brandon L. Jones

The string of attacks follows a similar pattern, according to previous Tri-City Herald reporting; Jones would use an escort site to meet women, then shortly after meeting, pull a gun on the women and force them to have sex with him. The women also reported that he would demand money from them and take their phones.

Jones was a leader of the now-inactive Black Lives Matter group Unbound Tri-Cities and was accused in October 2020 of helping a man who headbutted a Trump supporter. Jones was cited with second-degree rendering criminal assistance for driving the attacker away from the scene.

The Kennewick Police Department is asking for additional victims to reach out to the department by calling 509-585-4208 and asking for Detective Elizabeth Grant.

‘People who prey… should be shot’

Skipthegames.com is a European-based escort website that connects users primarily with women.

Skipthegames.com has made it clear on its website that it is on the side of law enforcement and is willing to help “catch the bad guys” without any need for a subpoena, warrant or court order.

But despite the website owner’s openness to work with law enforcement, they have also not remained coy on what they think should be done to those who prey on other people: they should be shot.

“The owner’s personal philosophy in this matter is that people who traffic or prey on other people (let alone minors) should be shot, and we are happy to help law enforcement in any way we can in these cases,” a statement reads on Skipthegames.com’s contact page.

The Tri-City Herald reached out to Skipthegames.com for further comment but had received no reply by publication.