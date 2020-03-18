People put Christmas lights up to spread cheer amid coronavirus pandemic

As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, people are finding a creative way to stay positive: digging out their Christmas lights.

It might seem strange to see social media callouts for yuletide decorations halfway through March, but users are urging others to put lights up outside their homes as a sign of hope in this particularly dark time for so many.

My mom thinks people should start putting up Christmas lights in their windows to remind each other that there is still life & light while we #StayTheFHome. I think she’s on to something.#DoingMyPartCO #CoronavirusUSA #LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/XHxDyORAcS — Michael 🎧 (@quickbear) March 16, 2020

A friend just shared that an elderly neighbor came to her house and asked her husband to turn on the Christmas lights because there's so much darkness and scariness now. So, there are bright dancing Christmas lights now on in their neighborhood. #coronakindness — Lisa St. Regis (@LisaStRegis) March 15, 2020

With school, work and virtually all public events canceled for an indefinite period, Mike Griffin and Lane Grindle thought putting lights up could be a safe social distancing activity to do with the kids.

My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020

What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity. — Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 15, 2020

(MORE: Brooklyn residents urge those outside to 'go home' during coronavirus lockdown)

The hashtag “lightsforlife” has since gained traction online, with more and more users sharing pictures and videos of their decorations going up.

There are dark times ahead, but I can still put love & light out into the world. Some folks have mentioned putting up Christmas lights to cheer up people in quarantine, in isolation, or just to remind the world there’s still light & hope. Here’s my contribution💛#LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/S8Mx8bQ28I — Sarah Bang (@DrBang_Wx) March 18, 2020

#LightsForLife My living room fairy light wall ✨ pic.twitter.com/QdoBxteWwR — Rudi the Reader Ⓥ 🧠 (@penru_tondi) March 17, 2020

People put Christmas lights up to spread cheer amid coronavirus pandemic originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com