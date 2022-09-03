People Are Questioning Donda Academy After Seeing Students Eating In A Warehouse

Kanye West is getting roasted on the internet after posting an image of students at the Donda Academy on the first day of school. After seeing the post on Instagram, people are wondering why the students appear to be eating in a warehouse.

Looking at the students, who are all wearing Yeezy merch in the photo, social media users are wondering if parents are only sending their children to the school for the free wardrobe.

People are now asking a lot more questions about the school.

According to the school’s website, Donda Academy provides “a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.”

Donda Academy is described as “a tuition-based school.”

“Everyone is welcome to apply regardless of financial situation,” the school states. “Financial aid and scholarships are available for students who qualify.”

Donda Academy, located in Simi Valley, California, has also been focusing on building a strong basketball program, People reports. The school has already recruited some of the country’s top high school basketball players.

 

