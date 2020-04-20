'People Would Be So Receptive Right Now, and We Can't Knock on Doors.'

Brenda Francis settled into the Kingdom Hall in Calhoun, Georgia, in mid-March, surrounded by dozens of familiar faces. Signs cautioning against shaking hands and hugging were posted around the room. It felt weird to her but was certainly understandable with the threat of an outbreak looming. She herself already had stocked up on some masks and gloves.

When it came time for members to comment on the Bible readings, Francis noticed the microphones typically passed around the room were now attached to the end of long poles.

That was the moment Francis, a 69-year-old widow living in a small, semirural community in the South, realized just how dramatically the coronavirus pandemic was about to reshape her spiritual life, more than anything ever had in the 47 years since she was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness.

A few days after the boom mics came out in the Kingdom Hall, word came down from the group’s headquarters that, in the interest of safety, Jehovah’s Witnesses should stop witnessing, its practice of in-person attempts at converting people to the group.

“People would be so receptive right now,” she said of her ministry, “and we can’t knock on doors.”

Across the country, most religious groups have stopped coming together in large numbers to pray and hold services, in keeping with stay-at-home orders. They have improvised with online preaching and even drive-in services as the faithful sit in cars. Mormons have stopped going door to door in the United States and called home many missionaries working abroad.

Jehovah’s Witnesses — with 1.3 million U.S. members who hand out brochures on sidewalks and subway platforms and ring doorbells — are one of the most visible religious groups in the nation. Members are called on to share Scriptures in person with nonmembers, warning of an imminent Armageddon and hoping to baptize them with the prospect of living forever.

The decision to stop their ministries was the first of its kind in the nearly 150 years of the group’s existence. It followed anguished discussions at Watchtower headquarters, with leaders deciding March 20 that knocking on doors would leave the impression that members were disregarding the safety of those they hoped to convert.

“This was not an easy decision for anybody,” said Robert Hendriks, the group’s U.S. spokesman. “As you know, our ministry is our life.”

It was for Francis, who became a Jehovah’s Witness when she was in her 20s with a newborn and a member knocked on her door in Tennessee and persuaded her to attend a Kingdom Hall meeting. She converted. Her family was angry that she no longer came to holiday gatherings; the group doesn’t believe in celebrating holidays or birthdays. Jehovah’s Witnesses became her new family.

The more she studied the Bible, the more she came to believe it led to eternal life. She needed to spread the word.

Showing up cold on someone’s doorstep didn’t come naturally. She was so shy that once, she recalled, her high school principal — “this huge Goliath guy” — stood on her foot in a crowded hallway; she didn’t say a word but waited in pain for him to move. She had considered a career going door to door as a Mason Shoes saleswoman, but after receiving a catalog, she never mustered the courage to even try to make a sale.

To her, witnessing was different. Her faith had helped her stop smoking. It gave her meaning. She had seen people clean up their lives after attending meetings at Kingdom Hall.

“By the time I did go to doors, I was so convinced this was the right thing to do that I had no nervousness,” Francis said.

Through the years, she learned to build her pitch around a theme — a Bible verse or a current event — and tried not to sound rehearsed.

“You don’t want to sound like a robot,” she said. “You work from the heart. You want enthusiasm.”

Early this year, Francis had been seeing reports on Facebook about the virus sweeping through Wuhan, China. The host of a show she watched on YouTube, Peak Prosperity, had been warning that the outbreak could spread internationally.

She bought masks and face shields, just in case. She started using plastic grocery bags to cover the gas pump handle when she filled up her tank.

By early March, the virus still hadn’t hit Gordon County, where Francis lives. But the possibility was weighing on her mind. The message on her favorite YouTube show was getting more dire as the host, Chris Martenson, a financial guru-turned-pandemic early warner, ratcheted up his pleadings for viewers to prepare themselves.