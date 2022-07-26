People rescued from homes, vehicles after 'historic rainfall' in St. Louis causes flash flooding

Missouri first responders rescued people trapped in their homes and vehicles Tuesday morning after record rainfall caused flash floods in St. Louis and other parts of the state.

Thunderstorms drenched the St. Louis metro area in a "historic rainfall" of up to 10 inches causing widespread flash flooding and forcing roads to close, the National Weather Service said. The previous daily record of 6.85 inches was set in 1915 when remnants of a hurricane moved north; by Tuesday morning, 8.3 inches of rain had fallen at Lambert Airport.

The rainfall sparked "dangerous life-threatening flash flooding" across across central and eastern Missouri and southwest Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

There were immediate no reports of injuries.

In St. Louis, floodwaters crept into homes and vehicles. The fire department rescued people from 18 houses and used boats to rescue six residents and six dogs as well as motorists stranded in high water.

In St. Peters, a town northwest of St. Louis, several puppies drowned when flooded the building of a stray dog rescue called Stray Paws Adoptables. Firefighters in boats were able to rescue other dogs from the building.

A portion of Interstate 70 near St. Peters was closed Tuesday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation reported. Local law enforcement said additional roads are closed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol asked drivers to avoid interstates in St. Charles and St. Louis counties until after rush hour.

Flash flood warnings were in effect until early Tuesday afternoon and isolated severe thunderstorms were possible Tuesday evening in some parts of Missouri and Illinois, which could see more than 12 inches of rainfall.

DOWNPOUR: People haven't just made the planet hotter. We've changed the way it rains.

Contributing: Associated Press. Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: St. Louis flooding leaves people stranded after historic rain