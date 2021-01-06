People resurfaced Jon Ossoff's old, very-millennial tweets after he was projected to win Georgia's runoff Senate race

Jon Ossoff Paras Griffin

Tweets from Jon Ossoff, the projected winner of Georgia's runoff Senate election, have resurfaced online.

But the tweets aren't scandalous, they're mostly just funny.

Many of the tweets include references to early 2010's digital culture.

People are most fond of his old tweet to Pitchfork, excited about their review of the Imagine Dragons album and one where he just tweets "N00b 4 lyfe."

Jon Ossoff, 33, is poised to become the first millennial to be elected to the US Senate after unseating incumbent David Perdue in the Georgia runoff elections, according to projections from Decision Desk HQ.

As the country waited to hear the results of the election Tuesday evening, Twitter users began to resurface his old tweets about "objectively dorky generational fandoms" according to Slate, from Lil Jon to his excitement about the Pitchfork review of an Imagine Dragons' album.

Back in September of 2012, he tweeted at the legacy music publication, Pitchfork, that he was "looking forward" to their write up of the album "Night Visions" by Imagine Dragons. The album included hits such as "Radioactive" and "Demons" peaking at number three and number six, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100.

Journalist Josie Duffy Rice explained on Twitter that Ossoff graduated high school with the drummer of Imagine Dragons, Daniel Platzman. "This sounds like a set up for a joke but it's true," she wrote in the tweet.

—josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) January 6, 2021

The new Senator was also aware of his Twitter footprint nine years ago in October of 2012, when he tweeted, "I was going to link to a Lil Jon song but I don't want someone to ask why I linked to profanity in 15 yrs so instead I wrote this."

One person replied, "The man knew he had a future," while others responded saying the tweet was "iconic" and "prophetic."

On the same day in 2012, he tweeted about a major personal accomplishment: "Approaching zero inbox for the first time in six years."

Various uncovered tweets from Ossoff include his interest in the anime version of Victor Hugo's 1862 novel, later adapted into a musical, "Les Misérables," as well as his affinity for the infamous violent Grand Theft Auto video game series and the word "crunk."

His uncovered tweet with the most likes, which currently has over 15,000 retweets, reads "n00b 4 lyfe" - "n00b" is a shortened version of "newbie" that used to be used frequently as slang on the internet. One Twitter user responded, "I feel sense in the halls of Congress for the first time."

