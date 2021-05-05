People return to supermarkets as online sales slow

·2 min read
Tesco supermarket
Tesco supermarket

People grew more confident about shopping in supermarkets in April as lockdown restrictions eased, according to research firm Nielsen.

Till sales rose steadily, while online grocery sales growth slowed.

There has been a massive rise in online grocery shopping since the first coronavirus lockdowns began in March last year.

But while online sales remained high, Nielsen said it was clear shopper habits had "changed once again".

In March, online grocery sales were up 92% year on year as shoppers continued to scramble for delivery slots, it said.

But that growth slowed to 25% in April as visits to bricks and mortar stores went up by 3%, and till sales grew 4.6%.

It said UK shoppers had spent £8bn in grocery stores in the four weeks to 24 April, compared with £1.3bn online.

Lidl and Aldi - which do not have online shopping services - saw the biggest boost as more people shopped in-store, while of the "big four" supermarkets Asda and Sainsbury's saw the fastest growth.

"As lockdown restrictions ease across the UK, it is clear that shopper behaviours have changed once again with growing confidence and growing numbers returning to stores," said Mike Watkins, NielsenIQ's UK head of retail insight.

"While online sales remain high, we're noticing a rebalancing of shopper baskets as consumers spread their spend beyond the lockdown staples," he added.

Optimism about economy

It comes amid increasing optimism about the UK's economic recovery after the sharp downturn of 2020.

On Wednesday, Virgin Money bank said its view of the UK economy had improved as the coronavirus vaccination programme continued to roll out.

Chief executive David Duffy told the BBC that since non-essential shops had reopened in April, credit card spending was up 25% - close to pre-pandemic levels.

"There is a desire to come back and spend, and that's happening now," he said.

It echoes comments by Barclays boss Jes Staley, who last week predicted the biggest economic boom since World War Two as a result of pent-up consumer demand.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said the "signs are promising" for the economy, adding that cash-rich consumers would drive the recovery.

He told the Wall Street Journal: "As we look forward to reopening over the coming weeks and months, there are signs to be cautiously optimistic, and we can see that in the data, and I'm hopeful that would be sustained through the rest of the year."

Recommended Stories

  • How global chip shortage is disrupting car prices

    Matt DeLorenzo, Kelley Blue Book Senior Managing Editor joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss how the global chip shortage is disrupting the market for used cars.

  • As flyers slowly return, airlines are dealing with a surge in unruly passengers

    The Federal Aviation Administration said it's received around 1,300 reports of disruptive passengers since February.

  • U.S. could fill "vaccine diplomacy" void as other powers struggle

    The U.S. is the last major power to enter the race for global vaccine diplomacy, but still has the opportunity to win it.Why it matters: China, Russia and other world powers began shipping vaccines all over the world months before the U.S. But they've all run into serious obstacles that leave the U.S. with an opening to become the biggest piece in the global vaccination puzzle.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: China has given or sold doses of its vaccine to around 90 countries, and 70 nations expect to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, per the Economist Intelligence Unit. Those include nearly every country in Latin America.The Biden administration has expressed concerns that Moscow and Beijing could use vaccines as leverage to expand their global influence. Both governments stand to profit commercially from their state-funded vaccine, and diplomatically from the positive headlines the shipments produce.Yes, but: Both have also struggled to deliver on their promises, as have the other major players: India and the EU.That leaves the U.S., which is second only to China in terms of production but has barely exported any vaccine doses at all.A major domino fell when President Biden agreed to export the U.S.' AstraZeneca stockpile. Now, the White House has backed Pfizer's plan to begin to export doses made in the U.S., and announced that at least 10% of all doses purchased by the U.S. will be exported by July 4.With its enormous production capacity and dwindling domestic demand, the U.S. could soon pivot to churning out highly effective vaccines — from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and soon Novavax — for the rest of the world.Where it stands: China has exported more doses than all the other major players combined — which it can afford to do because its domestic outbreak is largely under control — through a combination of commercial sales, loan deals and donations to friendly countries.But China's homegrown vaccines are less effective than others on the market. Chile has found the Sinovac vaccine offers little protection against symptomatic infections after one dose, and 67% after two. A study in Brazil put the efficacy at just 50%. In countries like Brazil and Hungary, the refusal rate for Chinese-made vaccines is much higher than for western alternatives.The director of China’s CDC acknowledged last month that the efficacy rates for China’s vaccines were “not high.” Discussion of those remarks was quickly censored online in China, per the FT.Between the lines: An exercise intended in part to show China’s scientific and manufacturing prowess has had mixed results, even as China leads the way on exports.Russia’s vaccine appears to be far more effective, at least based on one peer-reviewed study published in February, but it has run into troubles of its own.Brazilian regulators recently rejected the vaccine, citing quality-control issues and inadequate data.Russia's limited manufacturing capacity has also left it lagging behind the other major players. It's now hoping that other countries will produce its Sputnik V vaccine for their own domestic use, similar to a deal struck last week with Mexico.France and Germany are considering buying it, but the EU’s foreign policy arm recently accused Russia of using Sputnik V — and misinformation about other vaccines — to "undermine public trust" in the bloc's approach to vaccination.And Slovakia’s prime minister resigned last month over his controversial decision to buy Sputnik V doses, which the country’s drug agency refused to approve.The EU, meanwhile, has struggled to live up its own rhetoric around “equitable access” to vaccines.While drugmakers have been consistently exporting doses from the EU, the bloc's slow rollout forced Brussels to modify its export policy and pause plans to donate doses to developing countries.The latest: France recently became the first rich country to donate doses to the global COVAX initiative, but the scale (100,000 doses) is a drop in the bucket compared to the gap left by India, which was until recently powering COVAX almost single-handedly. India has exported doses to over 90 countries, including donations to neighbors, allies and several Caribbean islands.But New Delhi froze most exports in March in order to prioritize the crisis at home. The African CDC is warning that a prolonged pause would be catastrophic for lower-income countries that are counting on COVAX.What to watch: Biden has said he wants the U.S. to play a central role in supplying vaccines to the world, but he hasn't yet said when or how.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Banana Leaf Apolo fined $10,000 for breaches of COVID-19 rules

    The Banana Leaf Apolo was fined $10,000 on 5 May after a company representative admitted to accepting a booking for 40 persons for a birthday celebration, in violation of COVID-19 safe management measures.

  • Biden's latest vaccine goal is his hardest yet

    Data: CDC, Our World in Data; Note: New Hampshire not including due to conflicting data from source; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosPresident Biden's latest vaccination goal — 70% of adults receiving one shot by July 4 — will be much harder to reach than his previous ones. And if the U.S. gets there, it will likely be driven by blue states.Between the lines: The U.S. has already inoculated most of its vaccine-enthusiastic population. States are already beginning to see wide disparities in vaccination rates, largely along political lines. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The White House said yesterday that the president's new goal is to have 160 million Americans fully vaccinated and at least one shot administered to 70% of adults by July 4. The White House is also changing its vaccine distribution strategy, the Washington Post reports, allowing shots to be reallocated from states where demand has waned to states where there are still people waiting to be vaccinated.By the numbers: Around 106 million Americans are already fully vaccinated, and 148 million have received at least one dose, per the CDC. Slightly more than 56% of adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, meaning 14% more of the adult population has to get a shot before July 4 to reach the president's goal.Context: Biden's previous vaccination goals — 100 million doses in his first 100 days, which he then upped to 200 million — were relatively easy to meet.This one is "going to be harder because the next group of people who need to get vaccinated are just much harder to reach. They're either far more ambivalent about getting vaccinated or have lots and lots of questions," said Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health."It is to me much harder than building super-sites where you can vaccinate thousands of people in a day," he added.State of play: Most states are vaccinating fewer people than they were a month ago, but the drop has generally been steeper in red states. Blue states tend to have already vaccinated a higher portion of their population. New Hampshire and Massachusetts have already met Biden's target — more than 70% of their adult populations have gotten at least one dose."As with the U.S. overall, most states appear to be at or near their COVID-19 vaccine tipping points – the point at which their supply is outstripping demand," a KFF analysis released yesterday concluded.What they're saying: "The shift to allocating vaccine to states based on demand is an acknowledgement of the big differences in vaccine uptake by region, mostly along blue/red axis," tweeted Bob Wachter, chair of the UCSF Department of Medicine."It means the endgame will be a nation with some states nearly 100% protected against surges, & others less so."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'It's my home': the island activist who forced German climate action

    If the North Sea island of Pellworm vanishes beneath the waves it will take with it the 300-year-old family farm of Sophie Backsen, 22, who last week won a court judgment forcing Germany to take swifter action to combat climate change. Backsen was one of a group of plaintiffs who challenged Germany's 2019 climate law, saying that by moving too slowly to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Germany was stealing from younger generations.

  • U.K. heads to elections as possible step toward Scottish independence looms

    Thursday's elections in the U.K. feature a mishmash of races, including for the mayor of London, but the most important for financial markets are for the Scottish Parliament.

  • GE shareholders reject CEO Culp's $230 million pay in rare rebuke

    NEW YORK/CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric Co shareholders rejected top executives' compensation packages, including a payout of as much as $230 million to CEO Larry Culp, at the industrial conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. While the shareholder vote was non-binding, the move was a rare rebuke of a major corporation's handling of its executive pay. As part of an extension of Culp's employment contract to 2024, GE last August canceled old shares given to him and granted him new shares tied to lower financial targets.

  • Florida student accused of rigging homecoming queen vote could face 16-year sentence

    The Florida student accused of rigging her school's homecoming queen election will be charged as an adult and could face a 16-year sentence.

  • European stocks rebound as earnings roll in, with U.S. equity futures on the rise

    Markets were rebounding from a selloff seen on Tuesday, triggered by fears over rising U.S. interest rates. A bevy of companies reported in Europe.

  • France Threatens to Cut Power to Jersey Over Fisheries Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Beyond Brexit weekly newsletter, follow us @BrexitFrance’s maritime minister suggested that her government could cut off electricity supplies to the British island of Jersey, amid a deepening row between France and the U.K. over post-Brexit fishing rights.Annick Girardin said she was “revolted” when she found out that Jersey had granted 41 fishing licenses that included conditions and specific criteria that were “decided unilaterally and without explanation.” The island just off the northwest coast of Brittany is a self-governing dependency of the British crown that imports about 95% of its electricity from France through undersea cables.“We’re ready to resort to retaliatory measures” that are in the Brexit accord, Girardin told lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday.“Concerning Jersey, I’ll remind you of the transport of electricity via submarine cables,” she added. “I would regret it if we have to do it, but we’ll do it if we have to.”Girardin said that she flagged the non-compliance with the Brexit deal to the European Commission. She also posted a video clip of the comments to lawmakers on her Twitter account.Jersey’s external relations minister, Ian Gorst, said the island had issued the licenses in accordance with the U.K.’s trade and cooperation agreement with the European Union. This means French boats must demonstrate a track record of having fished in the area, he said.“If French fishermen or the authorities have further evidence they would like to submit, we will update the licenses to reflect that evidence,” Gorst said in a statement on the Jersey government’s website. “We are entering a new era, and it takes time for all to adjust.”U.K. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News that Britain and the EU should “continue to work together” to “iron out” any problems. “We’ve got to look at this urgently,” and the “best way” to fix this is to work together, he said Wednesday.Last week, Clement Beaune, France’s junior minister for European Affairs, threatened to block regulations that would allow U.K. financial firms to do business in the EU if Britain doesn’t respect its commitments on fishing.Access to bountiful fishing areas located between 6 and 12 nautical miles (11 and 22 kilometers) off the British coast is difficult, and the U.K. hasn’t delivered all the licenses it was meant to, the head of the National Fishing Committee, Jean-Luc Hall, told Bloomberg last week. He added that French fishermen don’t venture into U.K. waters without a license because of the risks of fines.British and EU negotiators are locked in discussions over the 2021 catch quota for shared fishing stocks. Hall said that some of them “think it’s possible that delays in giving out licenses is a lever in the negotiations on quotas.”(Updates with Jersey government statement from sixth paragraph, U.K. minister comment in eighth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 15 Recipes to Use Up Those Leftover Baked Potatoes in Your Fridge

    Maybe you overestimated how many potatoes you would need for last night’s epic baked ’tato bar dinner…and now you’re staring down a spud surplus in the...

  • Man faces backlash over ‘misguided’ response to fiancé’s wedding dress: ‘What possible good could come of [that]?’

    No one could understand why the groom-to-be responded this way.

  • Indian government faces lockdown calls, contempt charges

    India's government faced calls for a strict lockdown to slow a devastating surge in new coronaviorus cases, and a court in New Delhi on Wednesday will decide whether to punish officials for failing to end a 2-week-old erratic supply of oxygen to overstretched hospitals. With 382,315 new confirmed cases, India's tally has risen to more than 20.6 million since the pandemic began. The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 226,188.

  • Inflation Risk Intensifies With Supply Shortages Multiplying

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereSigns of inflation are picking up, with a mounting number of consumer-facing companies warning in recent days that supply shortages and logistical logjams may force them to raise prices.Tight inventories of materials as varied as semiconductors, steel, lumber and cotton are showing up in survey data, with manufacturers in Europe and the U.S. this week flagging record backlogs and higher input prices as they scramble to replenish stockpiles and keep up with accelerating consumer demand.As commodities become increasingly expensive, whether faster inflation proves transitory -- or not -- is the biggest question for policy makers and markets. Rising prices and the potential for a response from central banks topped the list of concerns for money managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp.Many economists and central bankers, from the Federal Reserve on down, maintain that price gains are temporary and will be curbed by forces such as virus worries and unemployment. Investors remain skeptical, with businesses including Nestle SA and Colgate-Palmolive Co. already announcing they’ll need to raise prices.U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a former Fed chair, entered the debate on Tuesday when she ruffled markets with the observation that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up. She later clarified she was neither predicting nor recommending an increase.The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks 23 raw materials, has risen to its highest level in almost a decade. That has pushed a gauge of global manufacturing output prices to its highest point since 2009, and U.S. producer prices to levels not seen since 2008, according to data from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and IHS Markit. JPMorgan analysts also estimate non-food and energy import prices in the biggest economies rose almost 4% in the first quarter, the most in three years.“Risk clearly leans to the upside in the current environment,” said John Mothersole, pricing and purchasing research director at IHS Markit. “The surge in commodity prices over the past year now guarantees higher goods-price inflation this summer.”The IHS Markit analysis across oil, chemicals, steel, copper, zinc, lumber, pulp and rubber expects the price boosts to fade closer to the end of the year. Meanwhile, strategists at Blackrock Investment Institute wrote Monday that they see U.S. consumer-price increases averaging just under 3% from 2025-2030, though that pace is “still under-priced by markets.”The case for higher-for-longer inflation into 2022 often rests on the trillions of dollars being pumped into infrastructure projects globally in a low-interest rate atmosphere, most notably in the U.S. That has supercharged a rally across raw materials, as major economies recover from the pandemic amid growing signs of shortage across several markets.Some businesses have found they can’t afford to wait for “temporary” increases to pass. That means consumers can expect to deal with higher costs for a range of daily items, including garbage bags and children’s clothes.“Straight price increases will continue to be an important element as we look at the back half of the year,” Colgate-Palmolive Chief Executive Officer Noel Wallace said late last month when the company announced earnings. “I anticipate that you’ll see more price increases across the sector, given the headwinds that everyone has faced in this space.”Higher cotton prices from Chinese producers are pushing clothes-maker Carter’s Inc. to consider how much of the increase it can pass along.“We’re beginning to see signs of inflation in product input costs, particularly those related to fabric,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Casey said on an April 30 earnings call. The company will offer “fewer promotions” this year, he said, amid a return of resilient shoppers buoyed by stimulus payments.Corn, too, is on the growing list of commodities seeing price boosts. Futures surged this week above $7 a bushel for the first time in more than eight years on the Chicago Board of Trade, alongside increases for soybeans and wheat.The underlying materials shortage has spooked Greg Sharenow, who manages a portfolio focused on energy and commodities at Pacific Investment Management Co.The premium on near-term deliveries over future deliveries for commodities tracked by the Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped to the highest in more than 15 years, signaling immediate physical shortages across different markets, Sharenow said. He sees the price surge this time as more organic, rather than the kind of anticipatory demand seen from 2005 to 2008.Edward Robinson, deputy managing director and chief economist at Singapore’s central bank, said in a speech last week that he’s watching Chinese producer prices closely as an “important upside risk” to his baseline call that inflation should stay in check, helped by labor-market slack.A surge in copper is crippling some Chinese manufacturers, who have idled units, delayed deliveries and even defaulted on bank loans, data from a Shanghai Metals Market survey show. That’s already rippled through the production chain, delaying projects by power grids and property developers.Lumber has been in the spotlight as red-hot housing markets, especially in advanced economies, are driving up costs for the commodity.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week the central bank was watching that market closely, even though he doesn’t currently have financial stability concerns around housing. Still, the sector has been emblematic of the K-shaped recovery, with cost surges pricing out middle-income buyers while homeowners reap gains.Markets have responded more calmly of late to the Fed’s mantra, with bond yields little changed after Powell last week doubled down on his inflation read and still-easy policy stance. The inflation run across so many materials, though, could break that patience, as pressure builds on businesses and officials to ward off price increases for consumers.“One always has to be careful not to overplay a few anecdotes, and project that onto the broader economy,” Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a May 1 report. “But as the anecdotes accumulate, they eventually become data.”Porter pointed to a sampling of 10 recent datasets, including U.S. employment costs, Canadian wages and still-soaring shipping costs.“As rising inflation risks suggest,” he said, “when you run things hot, you risk getting burned.”(Updates with additional detail on corn prices in second paragraph after cotton price chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Key seats which could prove pivotal in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election

    Nicola Sturgeon is looking to extend her time as First Minister in this year's Scottish Parliament elections and is hoping to secure an outright majority to bolster her calls for a second independence referendum. The elections, which take place on Thursday May 6 following a year's postponement due to coronavirus, will see 129 MSPs voted in to sit in the Scottish Parliament, including 73 representing constituencies and 56 representing eight regions of the country - seven for each region. An SNP majority, requiring 65 seats, would give the party the mandate to push for a second independence referendum, which is expected to be called in 2023. However, the Scottish Conservatives have launched a campaign under their new leader, Douglas Ross, to prevent this, hoping to capitalise on the success of the 2016 election campaign under Ruth Davidson. Here are all the details you need to know about the seats which may determine the outcome of the election and why they matter. Key constituencies to watch Dumbarton Dumbarton, which is currently held by deputy Scottish Labour leader Jackie Baillie on a wafer-thin majority of just 103 votes, is a major SNP target seat. The seat has been held by Baillie since 1999 - one of a handful of constituencies which have been represented by the same MSP for the entire lifetime of the Scottish parliament. The most marginal seat in Scotland, the SNP have been creeping ever-closer in recent years, and the constituency is now a lonely red dot in a sea of yellow on the electoral map. Baillie has been reasonably high-profile of late due to her role in the Alex Salmond Holyrood inquiry committee and a stint in charge of Scottish Labour while the party sought a new leader, and whether or not she loses the seat to SNP opponent Toni Giugliano will speak to her party’s wider fortunes. Scottish Labour election manifesto Glasgow Southside Easily the SNP’s safest seat - which Nicola Sturgeon won in 2016 with a majority of over 9,500 and more votes than all other candidates combined - the constituency has become interesting because it is also being contested by Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader. The first time in British political history that two major party leaders have stood directly against one another, the result will shed early light on whether Sarwar has been successful in starting to turn Scottish Labour’s fortunes around. A high number of ethnic minority voters, who traditionally have backed the SNP in large numbers, has been seen by some as a wildcard in a race involving the first Muslim leader of a major UK party. Sarwar lives in Glasgow Southside and has repeatedly stated that while it may be Sturgeon’s constituency, it is his home. He is almost certain to be elected to Holyrood anyway because of his position on the Glasgow regional list, and has repeatedly criticised Sturgeon for dropping the ball in her own backyard. Almost half of children in the constituency live in poverty, he claims, and there are rampant issues with housing, crime and unemployment. With the SNP putting Sturgeon at the centre of their campaign and less than half of constituents turning out to vote in 2016, the result will show what voters make of her record.

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”