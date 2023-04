TechCrunch

According to Bloomberg, yesterday Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz appeared on stage with WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann to talk for at least the second time since November about their firm's $350 million investment in Flow, which is Neumann's new residential real estate company. Meanwhile, the three reportedly laid it on thick, with Horowitz praising Saudi Arabia as a “startup country" and saying that "Saudi has a founder; you don’t call him a founder, you call him his royal highness.” Said Neumann separately: “It’s leaders like his royal highness that are actually going to lead us where we want to go.”