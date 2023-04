TheStreet.com

Walmart dropped devastating news on a lot of customers April 11 that does not give them much time to act fast. Walmart's decision to shutter four stores in Chicago generated a lot of attention, but the stores' regular shoppers don't have much time grab those last items in a short timeframe as the stores are set to close for good on April 16. "Collectively our Chicago stores have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago," Walmart said.