People Are Revealing The Most Shocking Workplace Behavior They’ve Seen
"[He] got suspended...for harassing one female employee, only to do it again to the mother of the first one!"
"[He] got suspended...for harassing one female employee, only to do it again to the mother of the first one!"
Rising actress has an Oscar-worthy breakout opposite Paul Giamatti.
Unity Software is eliminating 3.8 percent of its global workforce and terminating an agreement with VFX company Weta as part of a 'reset.'
The Washington Wizards forward and Flint native partnered with the I.G.N.I.T.E. inmate program and the R.I.S.E. reentry program through his foundation to help incarcerated women in his hometown.
German micromobility operator Tier Mobility is laying off another 22% of its workforce to cut costs in the never-ending grind toward profitability, according to a LinkedIn post from CEO Lawrence Leuschner. The layoffs today affect around 140 employees.
A record $107.8 million was handed out to this year's postseason teams.
Disney CEO Bob Iger is content with his decision to return to the company — despite the many challenges he's faced so far.
He is also accused of creating fake women tech speakers.
Ubisoft is the latest company to join what seems to be a growing list of advertisers pulling their campaigns from Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter.
Plus-size advocates speak to the inaccessibility of plane travel and how they're working to change it.
Cruise executives are taking a measured business approach that preserves cash and improves safety culture in an attempt to put GM's troubled autonomous vehicle subsidiary on the right path. The first steps in this rebuilding plan, which includes pausing production on its Origin robotaxi, were laid out in an internal email sent to employees by Mo Elshenawy, who was executive vice president of engineering at Cruise and ascended into the president role after co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt resigned. For now, this strategy includes more "realistic" plans, according to Elshenawy.
Nuclear research hub, the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), confirmed that it fell victim to a data breach on Tuesday.
Adults don't mind sharing gossip — so long as little ones aren't listening.
With most of OpenAI’s employees threatening to leave following Sam Altman’s ousting, company rivals might be missing the biggest opportunity of the year: poaching talent. As chaos at OpenAI and Microsoft, where Altman is headed now, continues, companies like Anthropic, Mozilla or Patronus AI could be attractive to employees seeking stability. OpenAI employees — a pool of highly sought-after AI experts — could scatter to other companies or follow Altman.
Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of General Motors, told staff Thursday via email that the employee share-selling program for the fourth quarter is suspended, following an incident that resulted in the robotaxi company losing its permits to operate in California. Cruise cited the need to reevaluate how to offer competitive compensation, according to sources who spoke to TechCrunch on the condition of anonymity. Cruise has confirmed the news to TechCrunch.
French startup Indy has recently closed a new funding round of $44 million (€40 million), with BlackFin Capital Partners leading the round. Indy started as an automated accounting platform for freelancers and other self-employed people. As long as you’re running a company without any employee, Indy wants to offer all the administrative and finance tools that you need to run your business.
After walking the "Barbie" red carpet, the 14-year-old makes her feature film debut in the new prequel. “We can all be different. And we can all be included.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.
TikTokers are finding a viral character on the app extremely relatable to their corporate jobs.
In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”
Yaccarino's remarks come less than 48 hours after major advertisers including Apple and Disney paused spending on the platform after a watchdog report showed ads running against pro-Nazi content.