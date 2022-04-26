People Are Sharing How Much They Made In Their First Jobs Out Of School Vs. Now, And It's A Really Eye-Opening Peek Into Different Careers

Recently, members of the BuzzFeed Community shared their first salaries out of school vs. how much they get paid now, and their stories are incredibly fascinating. Here's what they had to say:

1. "In 1977, I made $1.33/hour as a short order cook. In 2021, I made $70/hour working in healthcare."

2. "I was an administrative assistant for a government contractor. I got the job as I was finishing college and made $35k during school and after graduating. I only finished my degree because this full-time position offered tuition assistance and allowed a flexible schedule to attend classes. I'm still with the same contractor but I received a promotion to Configuration Management Analyst over the pandemic and now make $58K. I've been here for about seven years."

—Casey, Indiana

3. "My first job out of grad school was in 2010. I was a Residence Director at a community college so I had free room and board but only made $19,000/year. The economy tanking when we elder millennials graduated was no joke. Now, I'm a Project Coordinator in the financial industry and make $83,500. Switching out of a competitive non-profit field into Project Management has been huge for me."

—Naynay, Colorado

4. "As a teacher in California, I started at $42,000 with no healthcare contribution. Now after 10 years of teaching, a masters degree stipend, and a lot of strong union negotiations I make $85,000 with an $8,600 healthcare contribution."

5. "My first job in college was working on campus doing social justice events at $13/hour in 2013. Now, I am earning $85K a year from a salary non-profit job with a friend working about three to four days a week. With the flexibility, I am able to take on extra contracts here and there, making over $120K a year!"

—ayeeeeeeetalking

6. "I was a high school math teacher in Arizona and my first salary contract was $36,500. After three years of teaching, I joined the military as an Officer in the Navy. I have been in for six years and now make about $118,000."

—Anonymous

7. "My first job was $5/hour working at my dad’s office in 2000. Now I’m a self-employed hairdresser making $120K/year working three to four days a week!"

8. "My first job out of college as a specialty ICU RN started at $23/hour. This was in Tennessee. I'm still a specialty ICU RN now with six years of experience and living in California. I recently applied for jobs and have been offered between $55 and $56 an hour. My current job is paying me $53. If I was certified in my specialty I could be making $58–60 base pay."

—Anonymous

9. "About 16 years ago, I started working as a customer service specialist making $12/hr. Now I'm a customer service manager making $87,000/year."

—Anonymous

10. "In 2014, I made $12/hr working in a bookstore. In 2022, I'm making $50/hr as a self-employed private violin teacher."

11. "I start as a frontline mental health worker at $12/hour. Ten years later, I'm a licensed therapist making $53/hour."

—Anonymous

12. "I started as a legal assistant at $12/hour, no benefits. 12 years later, I'm a paralegal making $90K/year with a 10% bonus, European style benefits, banker's holidays, company stock, and a very flexible hybrid position. After my first job, I learned how to market myself on my resume and was able to make lateral moves with every job change. I have doubled my salary in the last 14 months. With my last move, I was given my asking salary even though I came in higher than their preferred range."

—Jennifer, Missouri

13. "I started working as a firefighter in 1978 and made $757 a month. Now, I'm a Police Chief and make $117,250 a year."

14. "I started as an ice cream shop employee in 2012 for $14 an hour plus tips. Now as a librarian, I am required to have a master's degree in my position — and I get paid $19.52 an hour. I am seriously underpaid."

—Anonymous

15. "I finished undergrad in 2016 and worked for $8.25 at a fast food restaurant. I left that job exactly four years ago today. I got a job at a law firm as a legal secretary when I finished my MA in 2018 making $42K a year. I'm still at the same firm, making $50K as a leasing specialist. I got promoted in 2020."

—ladypalutena

16. "In 2006, I made $6.85 an hour working at McDonald’s as a teenager. In 2022, I make $25.86 an hour as a certified pharmacy tech in an oncology clinic, working Monday through Friday, no weekends, no holidays. Pharmacy techs are HIGHLY underpaid for what we do, but my job just gave most of the technicians a raise (I received a $5/hour raise) so it makes the job worth doing."

17. "In 2016 I made $20/hr as a marketing assistant. In 2022, I'll make $140k plus bonuses as a Senior UX [user experience] Designer."

—abrahoplincoln

18. "After graduating with my MA, I became an adjunct professor, teaching around 15 classes per year (a full load, even though I was a part-time employee with classes split between two colleges) earning $50K a year. Now as a full-time professor (tenured, community college level, teaching the same amount of classes but at one school), I'm earning around $120K per year. I've been teaching for nine years total."

—David, CA

19. "In 2011, I made $11/hr as a Dominos employee. In 2022, I make $160/hr as a tattoo artist 😊."

20. "I worked as an intern school counselor at a Juvenile Hall and made $150/day. 15 years later, I am a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist after getting a second graduate degree. I now make $200 hourly in Monterey, California."

—Anonymous

21. "I worked in a printing plant in what’s called bindery. I made $9.20 an hour, which was a lot back in 1996. Now I provide strategic communications advice and make $54 an hour, or about $110,000 a year. I made my way up in printing, then used it to get into marketing, then communications. I’ve been focused on providing strategic communications advice for 14 years."

—Anonymous, Ontario, Canada

22. "I was an entertainment reporter for a magazine in Dallas and made $18K a year with zero benefits. Eight years later, I work in marketing and make $68K a year with full benefits."

23. And finally, "I graduated from college as an RN in 2002 and made $24/hour. I own my own pet waste management company now (I scoop dog poop in my clients backyards) and make $15/hour. I hated being a nurse. The bureaucracy and politics affected patient care. I couldn't be happier now."

—MollyAnne, Texas

