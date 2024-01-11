People robbed at gunpoint at ATM in Pinellas Park, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple people were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night at an ATM in Pinellas Park, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Police said in two incidents, a subject approached the victims at an ATM and threatened them with a weapon. Police have not said where the robberies happened or whether or not the robberies happened at the same location or separate locations.

No injuries have been reported from either incident, police said.

No other information was immediately available as the incidents remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.