‘People’s Satellite’ – purchased through crowdfunding – crucial in Ukrainian attacks on Russian ships in Sevas

The “People’s Satellite”, operated by ICEYE, has proven to be a highly valuable asset to Ukraine over the course of a year by providing crucial intelligence for military operations and destroying tons of Russian military equipment, the Ukrainian military’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reported on Sept. 20.

The satellite’s pivotal role was revealed in the recent attack on Sevastopol Bay on Sept. 13, where it played a crucial part in the destruction of the Russian large landing ship Minsk and the submarine Rostov-on-Don.

Intelligence officers also presented satellite images of the Dyagilevo airfield in Russia’s Ryazan Oblast, where Tu-22M3 bombers sustained damage, and in Belgorod Oblast, where enemy equipment was targeted.

“The ‘People’s Satellite’ continues to serve the interests of military intelligence and the Ukrainian people,” added the HUR.

Serhiy Prytula’s charitable foundation acquired the satellite in Aug. 2022 with funds raised as part of the “People’s Bayraktar” project, with blogger Igor Lachenkov playing a crucial fundraising role.

In just three days, Ukrainians contributed 600 million hryvnias ($16 million) for drones. The manufacturing company, Baykar, later announced that they would donate three Bayraktars to the frontlines free of charge.

Within six months of using the satellite, Ukraine has reportedly destroyed Russian military equipment worth billions of dollars, according to the HUR. There have also been strikes on Russian military concentrations and logistics facilities.

