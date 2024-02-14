What people are saying on social media about reports of active shooter at The Gardens Mall

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Palm Beach Gardens police say they are investigating reports a possible shooting at The Gardens Mall this afternoon.

Much is unknown about the situation that has unfolded, but reports on social media are that mall employees and patrons were told there was an active shooting early this afternoon. Mall patrons and store staff were initially told to shelter in place, and some customers and employees said they were ushered into safe locations on the premises.

On social media, those at the Palm Beach Gardens mall and within its vicinity are commenting on what is going on and sharing photos and videos from the scene. Here is a selection.

This is a developing story. Please check back for continuous updates.

There are reports of shots being fired at the Gardens Mall. First responders are on scene and investigating. The mall is on lockdown at this time. — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) February 14, 2024

Was at Palm Beach Gardens Mall, shooting definitely occurred. We ran out after shots fired Friend said she heard shots near Tommy Bahamas — ilene Baltimore (@IleneGresist) February 14, 2024

Right now, you need a split screen to watch the shooting coverage right now with the Chiefs parade in Kansas City and Florida's Palm Beach Gardens Mall... on the anniversary of the Parkland shooting.



And still, people believe thinking and praying will solve the problem. — Christina Nicholson (@ChristinaAllDay) February 14, 2024

Active shooter at The Gardens Mall in West Palm Beach, Florida video from @hashnnugs pic.twitter.com/WRASJXvoHs — s1lverFoX (@s1lverFoX) February 14, 2024

I work at the Gardens mall and heard 5 boom sounds and they sound like gun shots….currently hiding in stock room — Isaac☁️🍒 (@complex_jojo) February 14, 2024

Attention riders: please be aware that there are delays for routes that serve the Gardens Mall due to an ongoing incident. (Routes 1, 3, 10, 20, 21 & 33) We apologize for the inconvenience.

Download the Palm Tran app to get real-time bus info or visit https://t.co/i41Fq0xDcl. pic.twitter.com/80ylGBBPcd — Palm Tran (@palm_tran) February 14, 2024

Palm Beach State College is on lockdown after reports of shots fired ACROSS THE STREET at the Gardens Mall (not on school campus) https://t.co/KVWbMD0hwg — Kati Kokal (@katikokal) February 14, 2024

At the instruction of the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, the Palm Beach Gardens campus has been placed in a lockdown due to a shooting incident at The Gardens Mall. There has been no incident on our campus. pic.twitter.com/W6jlMNgpHB — Palm Beach State College (@PBStateCollege) February 14, 2024

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Social media posts about active shooter at The Gardens Mall