People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports.

Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.

Fajardo jumped back into the water to retrieve some sandals when the boat propeller struck her, The Archipeilago Press and Radio Colombia Network reported.

People on nearby boats screamed as she was pulled onto a jet ski and rushed to a hospital, a video shared by The Archipeilago Press showed.

Fajardo was admitted to a hospital at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, the State Social Enterprise Departmental Hospital of San Andrés told El Isleño. She was bleeding profusely from cuts on her legs and lower spine.

Hospital staff took her into surgery and gave her multiple blood transfusions, attempting to resuscitate her when she went into cardiac arrest, the hospital told the outlet.

Fajardo died about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the hospital told El Isleño.

An investigation into the incident is underway, The Archipeilago Press reported citing a news release from Maritime General Directorate through the Captaincy of Port of San Andrés Islands.

Fajardo was from Cali, a city about 350 miles southwest of Bogotá, Colombia, according to La Razon and El Isleño.

San Andrés island is about 445 miles northwest of mainland Colombia, near the coast of Nicaragua.

Google Translate was used to translate stories from El Isleño, The Archipeilago Press, Radio Colombia Network, and La Razon. Facebook Translate was used to translate posts from The Archipeilago Press.

