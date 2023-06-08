‘There’s people screaming;’ 911 calls capture chaos after deadly shooting at Springfield bar

Newly released 911 calls capture the chaos after a deadly shooting at a Springfield bar early Thursday morning.

Police and medics responded to the B.S. Corner Lounge in the 1100 block of N. Burnett Road on initial reports of a shooting.

According to Springfield police, two men had been shot several times.

One man was pronounced dead while medics were transporting him to the hospital. The other victim suffered critical injuries and was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Several people called 911 to report the shooting.

“My friend just got shot at B.S. Corner,” one caller frantically told the operator. “He got shot in his back.”

Medics were dispatched to the scene, but more 911 calls continued to come in.

“They need to hurry,” a woman who identified herself as a bartender said.

A person who said they live near the bar called 911 to report what she heard.

“I could hear cars squealing away, there’s people screaming,” the caller said. “Sounded like two different guns, like somebody shot three times and then somebody shot back twice.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue providing updates as new details become available.



