3 dead, 12 wounded in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting; police say "active crime scene" continues

GILROY, Calif. ⁠— Police were responding Sunday to reports of an active shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, a popular Northern California event that killed three and injured at least 12 people, a city councilman said.

One suspect was arrested, Gilroy City Councilman Dion Bracco said.

The scene was still active as of 8:34 p.m. PST, Gilroy Police tweeted. Residents nearby the festival remained on lockdown, including Roman Faria, who sat down for dinner when he heard crowds running down the street.

"There were tons of people crying, they had scratches from diving and being knocked over," Faria said. "It was intense to see because this is our town."

Attendees could be seen fleeing and screaming in videos posted on social media. It was unclear how many people were involved in the shooting about 30 miles southeast of San Jose.

"As a reminder please do not come to Christmas Hill Park, this is still an active crime scene," police tweeted.

San Jose resident Angela Escarcega was in line to get garlic bread with her family when shots rang out. She initially thought the gunshots were fireworksbecause it was near the end of the three-day festival. When she realized what was happening, Escarcega ran from the gunfire with her son in her arms.

Escarcega said her family has been going to the festival for over 10 years, but after meeting up at the reunification center at Gavilan College, they said now they don’t want to go anymore.

“My little one,” she said of her 9-year-old son. “He’s ready to go home.”

Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, told the Mercury News that she spent the day at the festival with her friends and relatives when chaos erupted.

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” Reyes said. “There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”

Reyes said the scene was "like the movies — everyone was crying, people were screaming.”

Seven people attending the Gilroy Garlic Festival were hospitalized, area medical center spokespeople confirmed. No information on their conditions was immediately available, and it was unclear if the 12 wounded included the three people who died.

Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked law enforcement for handling the ongoing incident. Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among those at the scene, officials said.

"This is nothing short of horrific," Newsom tweeted. "Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely."

The ongoing investigation slowed freeway traffic with police stationed at entrances and exits south of Gilroy.

More than 80,000 people attended the event featuring food and entertainment last year, according to the festival website.

