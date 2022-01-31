People seen fleeing home before Hillsborough deputies’ murder-suicide there

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 2-1-1.

ST. AUGUSTINE — Authorities were seen evacuating people Saturday evening through the second-story windows of a beach vacation rental where a Hillsborough County sheriff’s detective killed another deputy then himself, a neighbor said.

Detective Daniel Leyden, 31, shot and killed a deputy with whom he had a romantic relationship before turning the gun on himself, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The shooting occurred in the bedroom of a vacation home in the Butler Beach area of Anastasia Island near St. Augustine.

The two were heard arguing in a bedroom by other deputies on vacation with them just before gunshots rang out, the Sheriff’s Office said. The office referred questions to investigators with the Sheriff’s Office in St. John’s County, where the shootings occurred The office did not return requests for comment Sunday and Monday.

A man who lives next door said dozens of deputies swarmed the rental at 5318 State Road A1A S after dark Saturday and ordered his family to stay inside their home. An hour later, the family heard the sound of gunfire, said the neighbor, William Wallace, 70.

Meantime, they saw people being evacuated from the home using ladders and heard authorities on a loudspeaker ordering a man to come outside with his hands over his head, Wallace said.

“The whole thing was shocking itself,” Wallace said. “But to hear the people involved were on the force, I couldn’t believe that.”

After the gunshots, Wallace said he repeatedly called the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office to get an all-clear. He was told he could return to normal around 1:30 a.m.

When deputies had first arrived, they told Wallace to turn off all lights and stay away from windows because of an active scene next door. His family obliged but peeked from the windows now and then, he said. His 19-year-old son locked himself in his room.

Story continues

The bodies were removed from the home Sunday morning, Wallace said.

The shooting scene is a popular vacation rental home, advertised on sites including Booking.com and Airbnb, and is nearly always occupied, Wallace said. Called the Sandpiper Beach House, the two-story rental has room for eight people and has three bedrooms and three baths, according to the rental sites.

It is located about two blocks west of the Atlantic Ocean on beach highway A1A.

The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office said the deputy whom Leyden shot and killed was assigned to sheriff’s District 3, based at 7202 Gunn Hwy in Citrus Park. The deputy’s name was not released.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was working on answering requests for information about Leyden’s history with the Sheriff’s Office. Traffic citations issued by a Hillsborough deputy of the same name indicate he was working as a patrol deputy from 2017 through August 2020, according to Hillsborough Circuit Court Clerk’s Office records.

How to get help

If you are in immediate danger, call 911. The Florida Coalition of Domestic Violence can be reached at 800-500-1119. There are local agencies in the Tampa Bay area to reach out to for help.

In Hillsborough County, you can call or text The Spring of Tampa Bay’s 24-hour crisis line at 813-247-7233 or visit online at thespring.org.

In Pinellas County, you can call the Community Action Stops Abuse 24-hour hotline at 727-895-4912, text casa-stpete.org/chat or visit casapinellas.org.

In Pasco County, you can contact Sunrise of Pasco County at its 24-hour hotline at 1-888-668-7273 or 352-521-3120, or go online at www.sunrisepasco.org.