People are sentenced in SC for these federal crimes the most, US court data shows

Have you ever wondered which federal crimes are the most frequently sentenced in the state of South Carolina?

Now you can know.

Defense attorneys from Criminal Defense conducted a study by analyzing 2022 fiscal year data from the United States Sentencing Commission to determine the categories of crimes for which each state received the most sentences.

From this data, it was determined that the categories of federal crimes that have the highest sentencing rates per 100,000 in the Palmetto State include:

Drug trafficking

Firearms

Fraud/Theft/Embezzlement

Money Laundering

Tax

The U.S. sentencing commission detailed in an infographic map that the District of South Carolina sentenced a total of 602 individuals in the 2022 fiscal year.

From the data, drugs were found to be the overall most sentenced federal crime in the Palmetto State, with the charge making up 46% of sentenced crimes during the fiscal year.

The drugs category includes trafficking and simple possession, and the District of South Carolina figure includes the 602 cases reported to the Commission, according to the U.S. Sentencing Commission in a Statistical Information Packet regarding the District of South Carolina for Fiscal Year 2022. The information can be found in Figure A on page 1.

Of those charges, the distribution of primary drug types in federal drug cases in South Carolina during the 2022 fiscal year include:

30% Methamphetamine

24.5% Powder Cocaine

15.2% Heroine

12.6% Crack Cocaine

6.9% Marijuana

6.9% Fentanyl

4.0% Other

Nationally, methamphetamine also took the number one spot for charges for the distribution of primary drug types in federal drug cases by being 48.5% of these cases. Percentages of drug charges can be found in the Statistical Information Packet in Figure B, page 2. The national figure includes the 64,142 cases that were reported to the commission.

The second most federally sentenced crimes in South Carolina were firearms charges.

Firearms took up 17.9% of federal offenders by type of crime within the state.

Thirdly, fraud/theft/embezzlement were 13.3% of federal offenders by type of crime within the state.

Other federally sentenced crimes in the District of South Carolina, according to the U.S. Sentencing Commission in a Statistical Information Packet for the 2022 fiscal year in Figure A, include:

Other: 10.8%

Sexual Abuse: 3.7%

Money Laundering: 3.5%

Child Pornography: 2.0%

Immigration: 1.7%

Robbery 1.2%