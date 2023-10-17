People Share The One Moment They Felt Scared To Their Core

TechCrunch

Today a deep tech startup called Xpanceo is announcing $40 million in funding from a single investor, Opportunity Ventures in Hong Kong, to pursue its take on one of the possible answers to that question: computing devices in the form of smart contact lenses. "All current computers will be obsolete [because] they're not interchangeable," said Roman Axelrod, who co-founded the startup with material scientist and physicist Valentyn S. Volkov. Its team of more 50 scientists and engineers has mainly, up to now, been working on different prototypes of lenses and all of the hard work that goes into that.