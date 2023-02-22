People Are Sharing Actors They "Didn't Buy For A Second" In A Specific Role, And Points Were Made
"Keanu Reeves is a wonderful human being and a good actor, but that man should not have been cast in this. Poor guy."
Colm Bairead's modestly scaled drama, his directorial debut, is the highest-grossing Irish-language film of all time. It bested “Belfast” at the Irish Film & Television Awards. Set in 1981 rural Ireland, “The Quiet Girl” — a clever tweak to the title of John Ford's Ireland-set “The Quiet Man” — comes from Claire Keegan's short story “Foster," and it preserves much of the rhythm and concision of a good short story.
Why do baseball players come to Florida every year for spring training? And where did the name Grapefruit League come from? We've got answers!
Kreese from Cobra Kai has truly become one of my favorite TV villains lately. Let's talk about it.
Following his success on Gilmore Girls and Heroes, Milo Ventimiglia recalls how he nearly turned his back on Hollywood, and now he's as busy as ever.
Earlier this month, experts at OurFitPets conducted a study and found that Cane Corsos are the most Googled dog breed in America. According to the article, researchers conducted “a comprehensive study…using data from the American Kennel Club and Google searches between January 2022 and January 2023.” Altogether, compiled search results for 280 breeds across the […]
The breed led the pack in 46 states.
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal, backed by the satirical site The Onion, from a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media. The justices on Tuesday left in place a lower court ruling against Anthony Novak, who was arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police force in Facebook posts. After his acquittal on criminal charges, Novak sued the police for violating his constitutional rights.
Movies: taking years off of my life, one stressful scene at a time.
"It's easy to think these incidents won't happen, but they do, and they tarnish the FedEx brand," FedEx's memo warned.
A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed six people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands.
Constance Wu has confirmed her pregnancy with her second child with partner Ryan Kattner. Kattner — a 42-year-old composer, actor and frontman of experimental rock band Man Man — and Wu introduced their first child in August 2020 after a private pregnancy. Known for her roles in ABC’s “Fresh off the Boat” and acclaimed blockbuster “Crazy Rich Asians,” Wu has mostly maintained her privacy after her 2019 Twitter controversy.
China's Gen-Z workers are done with their millennial managers and pushing back on working "9-9-6" shifts for 12 hours a day, six days a week.
An independent Russian journalist is calling out the ruling class of the country for demonizing Europe and the West while the children of the elite have fled to Europe and Dubai.
Unfortunately, there are many to choose from.
The easy shorthand about Jimmy Carter — lousy president, outstanding former president — is misleading.
"Self-deprecating humor isn’t a cute personality quirk anymore, it’s just sad."
The "Late Show" host used Carlson's own tactics against him in scathing segment.
Kylie Jenner spills the tea on which sister—Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall—she can relate to the least and which she is currently vibing with the most. Keep reading to hear what the mogul revealed.
Kelly Osbourne revealed Monday that she took her "first job since having a baby" and opened up about the struggles of having to be away from her newborn son
This universally loved footwear find is one to watch.