People Are Sharing Actors They "Didn't Buy For A Second" In A Specific Role, And Points Were Made

Associated Press

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal, backed by the satirical site The Onion, from a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media. The justices on Tuesday left in place a lower court ruling against Anthony Novak, who was arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police force in Facebook posts. After his acquittal on criminal charges, Novak sued the police for violating his constitutional rights.