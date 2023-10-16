People Are Sharing Their "Best Jokes Ever"
“'Those tattoos will make it harder to get a job,' ok well, so will my personality."
“'Those tattoos will make it harder to get a job,' ok well, so will my personality."
New York City-based tattoo artist Chris Jang walks us through their morning routine of opening up their parlor Black Fish Tattoo for the day following a late night. The post Step inside the morning routine of a NYC tattoo artist (who works until 3 a.m.!) appeared first on In The Know.
Actress reveals how starring in the Stephen King horror flick and shooting the prom scene spoiled her taste for fake blood.
Earlier this month, LinkedIn announced that it would roll out a raft of new AI-powered tools across the business. Today, it's making a different kind of announcement focused on the future: The company is laying off 668 employees. The cuts, announced this morning, come five months after LinkedIn announced 716 job cuts, at the same time that it would be phasing out its app in China.
Swift and Kelce are going (very) public with their romance as they've reportedly been dating longer than we think.
There are so many hair oils under the sun that just don't work. Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap oil is the best of the best and it's on sale!
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. Here's all the larger job cuts so far.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Score it for almost 40% off!
Experts say that personality traits, such as perfectionism or high anxiety, can predispose a person to experience erectile dysfunction.
From Trea Turner to Corbin Carroll, here's what to watch as the Phillies and Diamondbacks duel for the NL pennant and a ticket to the World Series.
The former NBA coach and ESPN analyst has a new role.
Cars tend to rust over time due to iron oxide build up in the paint causing it to corrode. Using a rust remover can help restore your paint.
The Huskies delivered one of the best wins of the season in a Pac-12 thriller, but was it enough to vault them into the top spot?
Alimkhanuly dominated IBF champion Vincenzo Gualtieri from start to finish with hard jabs and accurate punches.
The drama that continues to play out on Capitol Hill has left Americans with plenty of questions — and here our reporters attempt to answer some of them.
The DeWalt 20V Max Powerstack battery offers an incredible deal that's hard to ignore, currently available at just $67.95.
Can the Patriots turn their season around?
Character.AI, the a16z-backed AI chatbot startup from ex-Google AI researchers, is out today with a new feature for its subscribers. The chatbot platform, which offers customizable AI companions with distinct personalities and tools to make your own, is now offering a group chat experience where users and their friends can chat with multiple AI characters at once. The Character Group Chat feature, as it's called, allows users to create a group chat with their favorite AI characters only or it can feature a mix of both humans and AI companions, the company says.
Amazon shoppers say it looks and feels way more expensive than it is. The post If you shop one Prime Day deal today, make it this gorgeous vintage area rug that’s 73% off appeared first on In The Know.
Watch this mid-century modern dresser transform with just a little paint and some maintenance. The post This mid-century modern dresser looks completely different with fresh paint — see for yourself! appeared first on In The Know.
Giving Amazon a run for its money: Dyson, Lululemon, North Face, New Balance, Nike, Kate Spade, Samsung, Target, Walmart and more.