Non-Rich People Are Sharing Clever Ways To Save Money, And They're Genius

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- The Daily Beast
Surf School Owner Killed Kids After Being ‘Enlightened’ by QAnon: Feds
via InstagramThe owner of a Southern California surf school told investigators he stabbed his young children to death with a spearfishing gun because he believed the kids—aged 1 and 3—were “going to grow into monsters,” according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court.Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was detained Tuesday when he attempted to re-enter the United States one day after the bodies of his children were found at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California. He had
- INSIDER
An MLB player had a mesmerizing slide, and fans couldn't stop setting it to classic songs
Dodgers infielder Trea Turner had a slide into home that was so smooth it looked more ballet than baseball. Fans couldn't stop watching the replay.
- NextShark
Maskless California man bullies the wrong 'Korean Uncle' as H Mart Ahjummas come to his defense
A man who caused a ruckus after refusing to wear a mask at an H Mart in California was forced to leave the store as its manager and customers stood together to kick him out. Emilie Tan (@emilieeetan), who was shopping with her boyfriend, managed to film parts of the chaos. Tan told NextShark that they first found the man arguing with the manager at the back of the store.
- INSIDER
After a TikTok of a dad dancing with his family's 23-year-old nanny went viral, she addressed speculation about their relationship
A nanny who went viral on TikTok after a "Dirty Dancing" video with her employer has denied claims she is being "groomed."
- People
See Beyoncé with Daughter Blue Ivy, 9½, and Twins Rumi and Sir, 4, in New IVY PARK Kids Ad
Beyoncé recently said it was a "natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing" since her family loves to match their outfits
- Reuters
EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots
Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.
- People
Bethenny Frankel Embraces Her 'Real' Body in Unfiltered Underwear Photo: 'This Is Me at 50'
The Real Housewives of New York City alum said it is "courageous and beautiful to be real at any age"
- Motorious
Street Takeover Leads To Fatal Police Shooting
It was only a matter of time before something like this happened…
- Washington Examiner
Trump sends out cryptic three-word message in PAC email
Former President Donald Trump sent recipients of his email list a cryptic three-word message Wednesday without context, raising questions about its meaning.
- INSIDER
A delivery driver says he left a note for a customer who didn't tip reminding them that he doesn't work 'for free'
Esmond Fountain said in a TikTok video that he left a note with his Venmo handle asking a customer who didn't tip to "right their wrongs."
- Browns Wire
AFC North Roundup: Trouble brewing around the division
A quick look around the AFC North tells us there is some trouble brewing for the rest of the division at this point.
- NBC Sports BayArea
Draymond Green reacts to Nico Mannion leaving Warriors for Italy
Draymond Green offered some strong comments on Instagram.
- Parents
Woman's Former Mother-in-Law Is Insisting That Baby Be Named After Her Late Son
The woman maintained a relationship with her late husband's mom, but now that she has twins on the way, they're butting heads over a baby name.
- In The Know
Toddler is flabbergasted when her favorite cartoon has a plot twist: ‘One of the funniest videos I’ve seen in a while’
Ellery had a very strong reaction to one episode of "CoComelon."
- HuffPost
Rep. Jim Jordan's Puzzling New Attack On Obama Backfires On Twitter
The Ohio lawmaker received a quick reminder about his own history.
- People
Andrew Cuomo Addresses His Three Daughters in Resignation: 'Your Dad Made Mistakes'
Cuomo's speech came on the heels of a bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which concluded that the governor "sexually harassed multiple women"
- In The Know
Little Caesars customer baffled after receiving 'scary' package from the fast-food chain: ‘Why would they do this?’
One Little Caesars customer is going viral after getting some special customer service.
- Footwear News
Addison Rae Taps Into Her Edgy Side in Red Latex Dress and Studded Mules for ‘He’s All That’ Press on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Rae wore a latex Saint Laurent dress with studded mules.
- NBC Sports Boston
Al Horford has fired up reaction to Celtics signing Dennis Schroder
Al Horford had a pretty excited reaction on Twitter to the news that the Celtics reportedly had signed free agent point guard Dennis Schroder.
- GOBankingRates
A Look at Andrew Cuomo’s Net Worth as He Resigns from Role as New York’s Governor
Andrew Cuomo was sworn in as governor of New York in 2011 and announced August 10, 2021 that he would resign from office in 14 days following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, according to...