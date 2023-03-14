People Are Sharing How They Got Petty Revenge On Entitled, Awful People, And It's Delicious

Associated Press

Lynda Bluestein has terminal cancer and knows she'll likely die soon, but until Tuesday, she didn't know if she'd be able to choose how or when and whether her family, friends and dog would be with her when the time comes. The 75-year-old from Bridgeport, Connecticut, reached a settlement with the state of Vermont that will allow her to be the first non-resident to take advantage of its decade-old law that allows people who are terminally ill to end their own lives, provided she complies with other aspects of the law. “I was so relieved to hear of the settlement of my case that will allow me to decide when cancer has taken all from me that I can bear,” said Bluestein, 75, who has fallopian tube cancer.