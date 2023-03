MarketWatch

Home care provider Home Instead Inc. has a goal to hire 25,000 new care professionals this year, or about 25% to 30% more than last year. With a current workforce of 65,000 home healthcare workers in the U.S. and Canada, Home Instead faces an industry churn rate of about 65% and a tight labor market where there’s only 5.7 million unemployed Americans to fill about 10 million open jobs nationally. “It’s an ambitious push because there’s an ambitious need,” said Jisella Dolan, chief advocacy officer for Home Instead, an Honor company.