People Are Sharing Red Flags That Someone Isn't A Good Person, And You Might Want To Study Up On These

Storied Little Rock Central High School, cited by Sarah Huckabee Sanders' campaign as formative in her rise to the Arkansas governor's mansion, was the site Friday of a student walkout to protest the cornerstone of her legislative agenda -- the LEARNS Act, a massive education reform bill Sanders vows will be a "blueprint" for the nation. During the school's third period, at 1 p.m., several hundred students left classes and flooded the lawn of the historic institution, where in 1957 nine Black students were escorted by federal troops to enforce the landmark Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, which ended the concept of "separate but equal" schools. The walkout, organized by the school's Student Council, Young Leftists Club, Black Student Union and Gay-Straight Alliance, among other clubs, comes after a group of students penned an open letter to Sanders voicing strong concerns with the legislation and asking she not use the school's name to advance her agenda.