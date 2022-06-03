People Are Sharing Simple But Genius Hacks To Save Money And I'm Definitely Going To Incorporate These

Recommended Stories
- BuzzFeed
"I Watched Him Cheat On Me": People Are Sharing The Moments They Discovered They Needed To Break Up With Their Ex
"It would've been so much easier if we broke up because one of us cheated or we hated each other, but we actually were a really good couple."View Entire Post ›
- BuzzFeed
This Funeral Home Is Going Viral Because They Compost Human Bodies Into Nutrient-Rich Soil, And Wow, It's Remarkable
"It's like the Earth-friendly alternative to burial and cremation."View Entire Post ›
- SheKnows
Reddit Came for a Mom-to-Be Who Wanted to Announce Her Pregnancy at Her Cousin's Baby Shower
Becoming a mom isn’t always easy. For some, the road to motherhood is bumpy, filled with loss and heartache. A mom-to-be who is finally expecting her rainbow baby after a miscarriage is consulting with Reddit about getting mad at her cousin — who, unbelievably, decided to announce her own pregnancy at her baby shower. In […]
- BuzzFeed
A Year After Kissing His Backup Dancer At The BET Awards, Lil Nas X Received Zero Nominations
"An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence!”View Entire Post ›
- Glamour
Brooke Shields Won’t Let Her Teenage Daughters Try the Skinny-Brows Trend: ‘You’ll Be Sorry’
Skinny brows are making a comeback, but Brooke Shields knows better.
- TODAY
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is amazing at scolding kids in public
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are in awe of how Kate, Duchess of Cambridge,parents in public with three young children, George, Charlotte and Louis.
- BuzzFeed
32 Times People Didn't Realize The Significance Of The Person They Were Talking To (Or Fighting With)
How dare anyone accuse Malala of doing "nothing."View Entire Post ›
- BuzzFeed
33 Misconceptions About The Healthcare Industry Debunked By The People Who Work In It Every Day
"I'm not mad at you for gaining/losing weight, forgetting to take your meds, forgetting to do your exercises, etc. If what I've recommended for your care isn't feasible for whatever reason, I'm happy to try something else until it works for YOU! Please, please don't apologize, fib, or nod along just because you think it will make me happy."View Entire Post ›
- NextShark
The one without minorities: Daniel Dae Kim says ‘Friends’ is ‘challenged’ when it comes to diversity
“My kids loved ‘Friends’ because they would watch repeats and they would say to me, ‘Hey, how come in their New York everyone is white?'” Kim said. The show featured an all-white ensemble cast of six actors — Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, David Schwimmer as Ross, Courteney Cox as Monica, Matthew Perry as Chandler, Matt LeBlanc as Joey and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe — with few actors of color appearing throughout its 10 seasons.
- INSIDER
I spent about $150 a night at Disney World's cheapest resort, and my tiny room was worth the convenience
Disney World's All-Star Movies Resort has two pools, a food court, a gift shop, free theme-park transportation, and more.
- Travel+Leisure
This City Is the Most Difficult for People to Pronounce, According to a Study
Do you know how to pronounce this city's name?
- Travel+Leisure
This Small Florida Town Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.
Surf, sand, and sunset views galore.
- HuffPost
Daughter Of Slain Sandy Hook Principal Would Like You To Stop Asking For Autopsy Photos
Some gun control advocates think showing graphic photos of mass shootings will sway lawmakers. Victims of those same shootings say to quit asking them.
- In The Know by Yahoo
'Custard Toast' is TikTok's wild new take on French toast
Custard toast is TikTok's new favorite breakfast treat.
- WHBQ
Group steals $60,000 worth of clothes from Memphis store, police say
Gunfire drew the attention of the police officers to a Memphis clothing store during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 31, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
- BuzzFeed
23 Mind-Blowing Artifacts That Were Discovered And Prove Regular People From History Were Just Like Us
This post is as close to an actual time machine as you'll ever get.View Entire Post ›
- STYLECASTER
Chrissy Teigen Just Got Real About Her Eyebrow Transplant & The Pics Are Fascinating
"I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery."
- INSIDER
A therapist shared her personal dating-app red flags that help save time and weed out incompatible matches
Therapist Karli Kucko said when a dating app match only wants to talk through Instagram or lazily responds to dating app prompts, those are red flags.
- In The Know by Yahoo
Woman stirs controversy with reaction to sister’s pregnancy announcement: ‘You don’t owe anyone an apology’
Now she's "banned" from the family.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing Things Everyone THINKS Are Illegal, But Actually Are 100% Legal
Driving barefoot is not illegal!View Entire Post ›