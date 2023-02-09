People Are Sharing Songs They Didn’t Realize Were Overtly Sexual Until They Grew Up, And I Confess I Was One Of The Gullible Little Goobers

Reuters

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp posted a surprise 22% rise in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, as a weaker yen and higher sales volumes helped the world's top automaker overcome a jolt from the soaring costs of raw materials. Global car makers have been squeezed by both the semiconductor shortage and rising costs, adding to the complexity for companies trying to navigate the difficult shift to electric vehicles and fierce competition from newcomers. Toyota said it was working to secure a stable supply of chips, according to a presentation that accompanied the results.