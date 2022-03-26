People Are Revealing Their Tips And Tricks For How They Negotiated More Money At Work, And It's Time To Get Out Those Notebooks

Negotiating is not easy and it's definitely one of those skills that most people could probably improve on. So if the thought of negotiating the salary of a new job offer or a raise at your annual work review makes you sweat profusely, know that you're not alone.

Robert E Blackmon / Via giphy.com

Luckily, there are strategic ways to go about negotiating more money for yourself — so I turned to the BuzzFeed Community to ask successful negotiators to share their helpful tips and tricks. Also included are responses from a Reddit thread that discussed the same topic.

Some of these answers have been edited for clarity and length.

Here's all you need to know.

1. "I made a spreadsheet and documented the money I was bringing into our private practice. I also wrote down major contributions of things that I had done for the practice and gathered data on the average salary of someone who is in my position makes. My boss really appreciated that I did my homework and agreed that with all the evidence I provided, a raise was in order. I got a $3K bump, five extra vacation days, and a future $5K bump once I got my full license (which would only be a few more months). Always go in prepared and confident!"

—c48a6f39e9 Violetastoimenova / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

2. "I've done this successfully twice — and both times it was because I got another offer. I've asked for more money before, and my supervisors told me their hands are tied. Somehow, when they see what someone else will pay me for the same work, they are able to open the budget."

—Anonymous

Matejmo / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

3. "After six months I was offered a promotion from an individual contributor to a manager-level role, but the salary increase was minimal. Throughout my six months, I saved a document of all my accomplishments. The projects I completed, what those projects achieved, the impact those projects had on the business, and the praise I received. All facts, no fabrication. No one could dispute my list, so leadership acknowledged how crucial I am to the company and doubled my salary increase as a result. This won't work for everyone but without that list, I didn't have a solid case for a higher promotion salary."

Story continues

—Anonymous

4. "In one instance, I negotiated a higher salary for a job before signing the contract. I went in saying I was looking for a salary range in the mid-$40s to low $50s. After several interviews, they offered me a job at $40K. I told them I had been honest about my salary expectations, and asked them if they could increase the salary. I also said that New York was an expensive city to live in, and I was looking for a salary that would account for that. They increased the salary offer by $7,500."

"In a second instance, a company had been chasing me and we went through a year-long back and forth of interviews. Every time they made me an offer, I carefully considered and then declined, citing benefits and values in my current role. I was not intentionally trying to drive up their offer but by knowing my worth and what I was looking for in a job, they eventually increased their offer by $30K." —Anonymous Andreypopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

5. "I was training a woman who had just been hired in the same position as me. I made an offhand joke to her (outside of work) about how the guy who had just been fired for sexual harassment made $2 more than us. The trainee said, 'Wow, I can't believe he's making $18 an hour.' I was making $15 an hour at the time, which meant that this girl was hired at a full dollar more than me. I didn't say anything but she saw the look on my face and figured it out."

"She approached me the next day and told me how much she was making and told me I needed to negotiate for a raise. I went to my boss and told her I needed to be raised to the same pay or higher as the trainee. My boss tried to tell me it was 'grounds for being fired' if I discussed my pay with other employees. So I whipped out print outs of the New York State and federal pay secrecy laws and told her she could get in legal trouble for saying that to me, and that I was recording the conversation just in case she said something like that. I got that raise."

—emersinning

6. "Negotiations are expected. If you're offered a new job or a raise, thank them for the wonderful opportunity, tell them you'd like some time to consider, and then do your research. When you come back with your number, be direct and don't ramble. You can be direct and say something along the lines of, 'I really appreciate your offer, but based on my experience and location, I would love to be closer to ___."

—Anonymous

Oana Gherghe / Getty Images/500px / Via Getty Images

7. "If your job asks you to do more than you do currently, tell them you will do it if you are paid more to do so."

—Anonymous

8. "Always let your boss know in advance that you want to discuss a raise. So, if it's time for your annual review, you can mention to your boss, that the meeting will be a great opportunity to discuss your pay. Or if you ask for a meeting, be sure to say it's regarding a pay raise (don't say possible or potential pay raise). Employers are only interested in why you deserve a pay raise, not why you need one. So don't go in saying, 'I need a raise because my rent has gone up.' Go into the meeting saying, 'I deserve one as I have worked here now for ___, and my duties and responsibilities have grown.' And give examples! Always ask for more than you expect to get, that way the boss feels they have negotiated you down. Lastly, don't be afraid to ask. If you feel you deserve a raise, you probably do — but employers rarely hand them out."

—Anonymous

9. "You have to ask for what you deserve. Most corporations have set times for pay adjustments, usually around bi-annual review periods. A 10% raise is considered generous unless someone is identified as underpaid. You can boost your pay by double-digit percentages by changing jobs in your industry and applying for higher-titled positions every two to three years."

—u/v0rtex1 Cecilie_arcurs / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

10. "I'm a librarian. I negotiated a higher salary for one job by telling them that what they were offering me was too low and I threw out a higher number. We met somewhere in the middle."

—amberh4f00a2542

11. "I suggest getting a competing job offer that you would be comfortable leaving your current job for every two years. Go to your boss and say you’re leaving and you appreciate the past few years. If you’re a valuable employee, they will try and keep you. Tell them exactly what you need to keep you. Don’t let them try and give you what they think they can offer. Say, 'In order to stay, I need a raise of $20K and an extra week of vacation.' If they fall short, move on and enjoy your new job. If they agree to it, you just got a big raise and you have proven to your boss how valuable you are."

—u/DistanceMachine Hxyume / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

12. "I kept a note in my phone of all the extra things I do at work including extra shifts, participation in committees, recognition from patients, families, peers, training new staff and students, and awards I've received. This year I went to my manager and told him I needed more money or I would leave. He used my notes, filled out a form with HR that said I was worth more than they were paying me and I got a 7% raise, on top of the 2% annual raise. Had I not asked, I would have never gotten that raise."

—Anonymous

Dougal Waters / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

13. "I worked at a large company where the process for getting raises, bonuses, and promotions was pretty well defined. If you followed the rules and played the game, you'd get your promotions and raises. Basically, you have to kick ass at your job and always perform at the next level. The way to get a promotion is to prove you're already working at that level. I took that mindset to later jobs and it worked out well for me. Even at companies with a less structured job ladder, it was easy for me to say 'I'm performing just as well as this guy with a higher title than me, so I should be promoted to that title.' I also always keep track of the work I've done and the impact it has on the company so it's easy for me to do self-reviews."

—u/[deleted]

14. "I ask if there are any tasks or areas of responsibilities I could take on to help more and I always say yes to any suggestions."

—u/grazie42

15. "One of the best tips I read many years ago was to change jobs often and not to stay at one company for too long. Companies nowadays will only value you for what you set for yourself. And unfortunately, many companies only open their coin purses for new hires."

—u/ THUMB5UP

16. "Put simply, when asking for a promotion, show that you have demonstrated the skills and experience to take the promotion. Show them that you are already the right person for the job. When negotiating a raise, make sure to mention any targets they set and show how you have met and exceeded them. Make sure to mention anything else you went above and beyond on."

— According-2-Me

Dbenitostock / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

17. "I recommend the negotiation book 'Getting to Yes.' It's about the Harvard negotiation project. It's a must-read and is usually in the curriculum of most business schools. In addition, you also need to be considering your employer's interests when negotiating your own interests. It's important to go in and say, 'Here's a spreadsheet and list of all the improvements I've helped make over the past year and the direct benefit to the company's revenues and profits. I have some ideas on how to continue this trend. I'd also like to discuss a corresponding increase in salary due to the added value and responsibility I'm bringing.'"

"I think you always need to be advocating for yourself, not just once a year at review time. Always make sure you are advancing the goals of the company and that your bosses know how awesome you are at the job."

—u/RockyMoose

18. "Keep a spreadsheet of your accomplishments that includes money saved and money brought in, if applicable. Bring it to your performance review. Data speaks. Let the numbers speak for themselves to show you earned it."

—u/bizchic10 Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

19. "Point out how often you help solve problems and provide solutions. It's also good to build rapport with co-workers and higher-ups."

—u/ FXGreer94