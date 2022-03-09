People Who've Recovered From Burnout At Work Are Sharing How They Did It, And It's So Helpful
These days, it seems like more and more of us are feeling if not burnt out, then at least extra crispy. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, nearly three out of five workers felt negative effects of work stress in the last year, including loss of motivation and fatigue.
Recently, people shared their personal subtle signs and red flags that they're experiencing burnout. And for a lot of us, it was way too relatable. So I asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share what's helped them cope with and heal from burnout at work. Here's what they had to say:
1.Exploring other options can give you a boost, even if you're not quite ready to quit.
"I've exhausted setting boundaries at my current position, so I'm applying to jobs I really want, though slowly due to burnout. I'm in some interviews now. It seemed too overwhelming at first, but taking small steps and getting hope when they become possibilities has really helped me in this journey."
"I apply for other jobs and feel better when I get a call to interview. I’m not leaving my job, but it makes me feel good that other companies want me."
—Anonymous
2.And if you're physically uncomfortable all day while you work, a more ergonomic setup can truly work wonders.
3.Therapy and medication (if appropriate for you) can be so life-changing.
4.And do aaaaaaaaaaall of the self-care things that you love to do.
"I know it sounds cliché, but lots of self-care. Taking baths, napping, spending time in nature, meditation, and learning to say no are all great places to start. Also, just realizing that your career is NOT your life is a huge game-changer."
—Anonymous
5.It's totally normal and okay if it takes some time for you to feel better.
"When I went on leave, it took weeks — WEEKS — for me to be able to wake up not terrified and for my blood pressure to regulate. I ended up being off for five months before I found a new job. Now, I'm respected and valued, which puts my old job into even harsher perspective."
"When I reached fairly advanced burnout and quit my job late last year, I noticed the general lack of info out there. So many articles on how important it is to prevent burnout but very little on WTF do I do now that I am physically incapable of continuing doing what I've been doing. I quit and then really took my time finding another job. I'm still recovering, but apparently, it's normal that you might not feel like yourself again for six months or longer."
6.Find ways to incorporate things that make you happy into your workday, like listening to your favorite music or squeezing in a workout.
7.Take lots of quick breaks throughout the day to let your mind just rest.
"Frequently take a five-minute break throughout each day. Just decompress until you're ready to tackle the next few hours until you take another mini-break. Making this a habit can be tough, but it's so worth it."
"One of my friends texts me sweet little daily reminders to take a break, and it really helps me remember to actually do it. Plus, it makes me feel so cared for and reminds me that I have a life outside of work. Text your friends and make sure they're taking breaks, too!"
—Anonymous
8.If you're a bookworm, getting lost in one of your favorite series can get your mind off work like nothing else.
9.Whatever you do, don't keep all those negative thoughts and feelings locked inside. Reach out to someone and share what's up with you.
"Reach out to someone, anyone. I waited too long to confess how much I was struggling because of my limited pool of friends. I worried about bothering my family as well, which is also a fairly small group. One night, I finally couldn't handle my burnout on my own anymore. So I called my grandma and texted a few close friends. I am so glad I did. My grandma and I haven't been this close in years, and my friends are so kind in being there for me. Even someone you haven't seen in years has the ability to transform your life."
10.Spend some time with a relaxing hobby like baking, crafting, or gardening.
"Cooking or baking. It's a nice distraction, but it's also productive and satisfying to have a delicious meal or dessert at the end."
—Anonymous
11.And spending time with pets can be another great way to recharge.
12.If your workplace is generally a healthy place to be, you might benefit from opening up about your mental health at work.
"I was one of the lucky ones during the pandemic. I am introverted, and have a great job as an arts administrator. As such, it felt wrong to complain, which just made it all seem so much worse. The best thing I did was to admit in a staff meeting that I was struggling. This allowed everyone else to admit how they were feeling, and as a team, we worked towards creating a space where it was okay not to be okay. Glad to say, we all bounced back into the new year reinvigorated and engaged."
—Anonymous
Thinking about opening up? I recently talked to an organizational psychologist, and she gave me these dos and don'ts for talking about mental health at work.
13.Plan a vacation or a staycation, and use your PTO to recharge.
14.Engaging with your senses can also be super relaxing.
"I use smells and tactile senses to relax. I just got a good sleep mask, a foot scrubber in the shower, and a shower 'bath bomb.' In just one week, they've made a good difference!
"I also keep open communication with my family. They tell me when I've been feeling off for an extended period of time. I can't change it if I'm not aware, so it helps me to have that support system."
15.Don't take work home with you, if you can avoid it.
16.Close your laptop, lock up your phone, and spend some time in a screen-free zone.
17.If you're working lots of extra hours, find a way to cut them down — even if it means looking for a new job.
"Getting a different job at a new company *and* also setting boundaries for myself in terms of taking breaks and not working three to four extra hours every night. My previous company was so toxic. I realized it would never change, and if I wanted things to change, it meant that I had to leave. I am so much happier and wayyyy less stressed now."
18.If you can, consider taking time out of the workforce for education or other opportunities.
19.Finally, remember that no matter how stuck you feel, you can always leave.
"The only relief was leaving my job. The constant-work culture and not being allowed to take time off wasn't worth the money they were paying me."
"Getting laid off from a toxic job I felt stuck in was a blessing. I was able to have time to finish my last semester of community college and spend the rest of my time looking for a better job. Before I got laid off, I had almost no free time to look for work. That employer did everything in its power to monopolize my life, and it was like a huge weight was lifted when I was let go."
