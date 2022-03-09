People Who've Recovered From Burnout At Work Are Sharing How They Did It, And It's So Helpful

These days, it seems like more and more of us are feeling if not burnt out, then at least extra crispy. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, nearly three out of five workers felt negative effects of work stress in the last year, including loss of motivation and fatigue.

America's always-on culture of overworking is a big driver of burnout. And the stress and uncertainty of working through a pandemic has also taken a toll. Jirapong Manustrong / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Exploring other options can give you a boost, even if you're not quite ready to quit.

TV Land / Via giphy.com

"I've exhausted setting boundaries at my current position, so I'm applying to jobs I really want, though slowly due to burnout. I'm in some interviews now. It seemed too overwhelming at first, but taking small steps and getting hope when they become possibilities has really helped me in this journey."

—grl_boss87

"I apply for other jobs and feel better when I get a call to interview. I’m not leaving my job, but it makes me feel good that other companies want me."

—Anonymous

2. And if you're physically uncomfortable all day while you work, a more ergonomic setup can truly work wonders.

"This is a weird one, but getting an ergonomic desk chair. I was constantly in pain, constantly hunched and grinding my teeth. I was stressed at work, and it was changing my body. Fixing my posture brought me a lot of relief." —yoursisterdebra Prostock-studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Therapy and medication (if appropriate for you) can be so life-changing.

"I went to a doctor for medication and sought therapy for help. Black people aren’t known to go to therapy or take meds, but I knew I had to do something because I was beyond miserable. After nine months, I left the company that I’d been with more than a decade and started working somewhere else. It’s been great so far: less stress, more money." —Anonymous "I was in a MAJOR burnout, both at work and at home. I couldn't deal with my life. I finally found a doctor and started medication. Best decision of my life!" —nicklesandpickles4200 Psst, if you're worried about the cost of therapy, look for a provider who charges on a sliding scale, and check out more ways to find affordable mental healthcare. Ponomariova_maria / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. And do aaaaaaaaaaall of the self-care things that you love to do.

NBC / Via giphy.com

"I know it sounds cliché, but lots of self-care. Taking baths, napping, spending time in nature, meditation, and learning to say no are all great places to start. Also, just realizing that your career is NOT your life is a huge game-changer."

—Anonymous

5. It's totally normal and okay if it takes some time for you to feel better.

NBC / Via giphy.com

"When I went on leave, it took weeks — WEEKS — for me to be able to wake up not terrified and for my blood pressure to regulate. I ended up being off for five months before I found a new job. Now, I'm respected and valued, which puts my old job into even harsher perspective."

Story continues

—maggiem45481cd39

"When I reached fairly advanced burnout and quit my job late last year, I noticed the general lack of info out there. So many articles on how important it is to prevent burnout but very little on WTF do I do now that I am physically incapable of continuing doing what I've been doing. I quit and then really took my time finding another job. I'm still recovering, but apparently, it's normal that you might not feel like yourself again for six months or longer."

—katharine512

6. Find ways to incorporate things that make you happy into your workday, like listening to your favorite music or squeezing in a workout.

"I love my job as an elementary school special education teacher. But it's been extra stressful during the past two years — to the point where I was seriously considering quitting due to the burnout. I splurged on a very good pair of earbuds and listen to my favorite music whenever I am not teaching. The physical symptoms of burnout lessened or disappeared within a week. I can continue to teach and live happily." —Anonymous "Recently, I've started going to the gym at lunch a few times a week and listening to comedy podcasts while I work out. Like Elle Woods says, exercise gives you endorphins, and endorphins make you happy. Plus, laughing at a podcast gets my mind off work. I probably look like a big weirdo cracking up on the elliptical, but I do not care one single bit. It's made the biggest difference in my energy levels, and I'm even sleeping better." —Anonymous Asiavision / Getty Images

7. Take lots of quick breaks throughout the day to let your mind just rest.

VH1 / Via giphy.com

"Frequently take a five-minute break throughout each day. Just decompress until you're ready to tackle the next few hours until you take another mini-break. Making this a habit can be tough, but it's so worth it."

—superkay

"One of my friends texts me sweet little daily reminders to take a break, and it really helps me remember to actually do it. Plus, it makes me feel so cared for and reminds me that I have a life outside of work. Text your friends and make sure they're taking breaks, too!"

—Anonymous

8. If you're a bookworm, getting lost in one of your favorite series can get your mind off work like nothing else.

"Re-reading one of my favorite book series. I love YA fantasy or dystopian series, and it's nice to get lost in a series for a week. Usually I re-read Harry Potter, or recently I've re-read The Hunger Games, The Selection, Vampire Academy, and the Bloodlines series." —Anonymous Nastasic / Getty Images

9. Whatever you do, don't keep all those negative thoughts and feelings locked inside. Reach out to someone and share what's up with you.

ABC / Via giphy.com

"Reach out to someone, anyone. I waited too long to confess how much I was struggling because of my limited pool of friends. I worried about bothering my family as well, which is also a fairly small group. One night, I finally couldn't handle my burnout on my own anymore. So I called my grandma and texted a few close friends. I am so glad I did. My grandma and I haven't been this close in years, and my friends are so kind in being there for me. Even someone you haven't seen in years has the ability to transform your life."

—hiitsnicetomeetyou

10. Spend some time with a relaxing hobby like baking, crafting, or gardening.

BBC / Via giphy.com

"Cooking or baking. It's a nice distraction, but it's also productive and satisfying to have a delicious meal or dessert at the end."

—Anonymous

11. And spending time with pets can be another great way to recharge.

"When I experience burnout, I'll sleep really late in the morning and go to bed early — which honestly makes things worse because I lose my personal life and work-life balance. Having a pet to take care of and play with instead of playing on my computer or binging shows helps to motivate me to wake up earlier and stay up later, and they help my mood a lot. A pet also motivates me to get home from work to feed them and play with them." —Anonymous Anna Usova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. If your workplace is generally a healthy place to be, you might benefit from opening up about your mental health at work.

Netflix / Via giphy.com

"I was one of the lucky ones during the pandemic. I am introverted, and have a great job as an arts administrator. As such, it felt wrong to complain, which just made it all seem so much worse. The best thing I did was to admit in a staff meeting that I was struggling. This allowed everyone else to admit how they were feeling, and as a team, we worked towards creating a space where it was okay not to be okay. Glad to say, we all bounced back into the new year reinvigorated and engaged."

—Anonymous

Thinking about opening up? I recently talked to an organizational psychologist, and she gave me these dos and don'ts for talking about mental health at work.

13. Plan a vacation or a staycation, and use your PTO to recharge.

"I was so angry all the time. Didn't matter at what, who, whatever, I would snap at the littlest things. On the first day of an actual vacation, a calming peace washed over me. I didn't have to work, check emails, take calls, do anything but relax, and I did. My husband noticed the change right away and said that he hadn't seen me not angry in months. That broke my heart. Now we know, me angry when it's not PMS or for any legitimate reason? I take a few days off. I know this is a luxury not afforded by many. I can take some days off to just chill and not be consumed with work." —witchyribbon84 "If you have enough paid time off and truly like and enjoy your job when you're not burnt out — take time off to rest and relax. If you don't like your job, or don't think you're getting paid enough, then find a different job. That's what I did. I start a new job next month that's a bit different than my current job, and it also comes with the ability to wear jeans every day and a $6K a year raise!" —jessicab4a5dca7a2 Kathrin Ziegler / Getty Images

14. Engaging with your senses can also be super relaxing.

Dead Oceans / Via giphy.com

"I use smells and tactile senses to relax. I just got a good sleep mask, a foot scrubber in the shower, and a shower 'bath bomb.' In just one week, they've made a good difference!

"I also keep open communication with my family. They tell me when I've been feeling off for an extended period of time. I can't change it if I'm not aware, so it helps me to have that support system."

—amandag4fe9e4ba0

15. Don't take work home with you, if you can avoid it.

"I began seeing a counselor because I was constantly stressed, anxious, and exhausted, and completely unproductive at work and at home. It took a few sessions, but I realized one major issue was bringing my laptop home with me. I would bring it home with the intent to work. But I would end up spending all night on my phone to procrastinate. I wouldn’t get anything done related to work, making myself dinner, keeping my house clean, or doing enjoyable hobbies. "Talking to my counselor, I finally realized that I didn't need to bring my laptop home. I was never working on it but still never missed a deadline. So I started leaving it at work at the end of the day to remove the pressure, and it was like a completely new life! I actually cook and have a clean apartment, and have gotten back into some long-forgotten hobbies!" —Anonymous Primeimages / Getty Images

16. Close your laptop, lock up your phone, and spend some time in a screen-free zone.

"Unplug. For real, hide your phone or delete your work email on it if you have access to it. Just unplug from the world, even if just for a few hours. Read. Go for a walk. Go for a drive. We have become so dependent on phones and computers and so desensitized to bad news that it hardly fazes us anymore. "Every Sunday, I take an hour or two to myself: No work, no husband, no pets, and just go somewhere. It may include some errands, but I just go and walk around to be on my own. I leave my phone in the car (in the glove box, well hidden, of course) and just tune everything and everyone out. It has really helped my mental health." —witchyribbon84 Stevica Mrdja / Getty Images/EyeEm

17. If you're working lots of extra hours, find a way to cut them down — even if it means looking for a new job.

NBC / Via giphy.com

"Getting a different job at a new company *and* also setting boundaries for myself in terms of taking breaks and not working three to four extra hours every night. My previous company was so toxic. I realized it would never change, and if I wanted things to change, it meant that I had to leave. I am so much happier and wayyyy less stressed now."

—marvinwatchout

18. If you can, consider taking time out of the workforce for education or other opportunities.

"I burned out so bad after ten years of 50-60 hour weeks that I stopped working for four years. I went back to school for a new bachelor's degree and am hoping I will re-enter the workforce this fall. "Therapy, meditation, and screaming into the void have also helped. I’m also fortunate that I made enough money in my career in hell that I didn’t have to worry about bills for this long." —hippy_girl "I left my role to pursue my master's degree, and I've never been happier. It's a healthier type of stress. I've got more self care in the calendar now and feel much healthier. It took me six weeks to sleep off the burnout though." —katycharlottec Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images

19. Finally, remember that no matter how stuck you feel, you can always leave.

Starz / Via giphy.com

"The only relief was leaving my job. The constant-work culture and not being allowed to take time off wasn't worth the money they were paying me."

—brandybruin

"Getting laid off from a toxic job I felt stuck in was a blessing. I was able to have time to finish my last semester of community college and spend the rest of my time looking for a better job. Before I got laid off, I had almost no free time to look for work. That employer did everything in its power to monopolize my life, and it was like a huge weight was lifted when I was let go."

—panda_13

Is there something else that's helped with your burnout? Tell us all about it in the comments.

And for more stories about work and money, check out the rest of our personal finance posts.