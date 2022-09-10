People Are Sharing The Wildest Behavior They've Seen From People In MLMs, And It's Shocking, Sad, And Everything In Between

In case you didn't know, a multilevel marketing company (aka an MLM) is a company that emphasizes both direct sales and recruiting other people to join the company and work under you, so you can receive a percentage of profit from the inventory they buy and sell.

MLM's have been around for decades. One of the most well-known MLM's is LulaRoe, a leggings company that has had a ton of scandals in recent years and ultimately had to pay over $4 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed it was running a pyramid scheme*. But trust me, there are plenty of others out there!

*Pyramid schemes are illegal, while most MLMs are legal.

Because of the pressure MLM's place on their reps to sell inventory and recruit more people, their behavior can sometimes get a little...*intense*. Here are some examples:

1.This MLM'er who body-shamed and then doubled down:

text of someone calling another fat
2.This MLM'er who saw their husband's funeral as the perfect occasion to try and sell product:

widow posting her manicure
3.This MLM'er who used their 3-year-old child as a marketing tactic:

mom posting as her 3 year old
4.This MLM'er who sent their "friend" a very ~heartfelt~ sales pitch:

sending a mass text
5.This MLM'er who decided to pitch to a total stranger on Facebook Marketplace:

text about the mlm
saying she made butternut squash
text saying they'd love to add their friends
6.This MLM'er and "trusted friend" who tried to villainize non-MLM makeup:

poster saying the product will have toxins
7.This MLM'er who wouldn't work with any wedding vendors unless they signed up and joined their "team":

8.This MLM'er and student who sent this message to their ENTIRE COLLEGE:

email
9.This MLM'er who wouldn't leave their diabetic friend alone about trying their products, regardless of if it's safe for them or not:

FB message about trying to product
10.This MLM'er who wasn't going to let a little active labor stop them from recruiting(!!!):

someone going into labor and still posting
11.This MLM'er who reached out to their stepchild for the first time in two years to send THIS message:

poster sending photos for the product
12.This MLM'er who shared a totally-true-and-not-made-up story about a plumber complimenting their client's pee:

13.This MLM'er who ranked their business above literally everything else:

poster putting the mlm business ahead of their family
14.This MLM'er who tried to convince everyone that they bartered product right there in the gas station parking lot:

15.This MLM'er who decided that shame was the perfect motivational tool:

post on an IG story
16.This MLM'er who really had the gall to pitch to someone the day after their grandmother died:

17.And finally, this MLM'er who noticed dog poop on their couch and saw an opportunity:

Do you have any stories about MLM's? Share them in the comments.

