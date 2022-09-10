People Are Sharing The Wildest Behavior They've Seen From People In MLMs, And It's Shocking, Sad, And Everything In Between
In case you didn't know, a multilevel marketing company (aka an MLM) is a company that emphasizes both direct sales and recruiting other people to join the company and work under you, so you can receive a percentage of profit from the inventory they buy and sell.
MLM's have been around for decades. One of the most well-known MLM's is LulaRoe, a leggings company that has had a ton of scandals in recent years and ultimately had to pay over $4 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed it was running a pyramid scheme*. But trust me, there are plenty of others out there!
*Pyramid schemes are illegal, while most MLMs are legal.
Because of the pressure MLM's place on their reps to sell inventory and recruit more people, their behavior can sometimes get a little...*intense*. Here are some examples:
1.This MLM'er who body-shamed and then doubled down:
2.This MLM'er who saw their husband's funeral as the perfect occasion to try and sell product:
3.This MLM'er who used their 3-year-old child as a marketing tactic:
4.This MLM'er who sent their "friend" a very ~heartfelt~ sales pitch:
5.This MLM'er who decided to pitch to a total stranger on Facebook Marketplace:
6.This MLM'er and "trusted friend" who tried to villainize non-MLM makeup:
7.This MLM'er who wouldn't work with any wedding vendors unless they signed up and joined their "team":
8.This MLM'er and student who sent this message to their ENTIRE COLLEGE:
9.This MLM'er who wouldn't leave their diabetic friend alone about trying their products, regardless of if it's safe for them or not:
10.This MLM'er who wasn't going to let a little active labor stop them from recruiting(!!!):
11.This MLM'er who reached out to their stepchild for the first time in two years to send THIS message:
12.This MLM'er who shared a totally-true-and-not-made-up story about a plumber complimenting their client's pee:
13.This MLM'er who ranked their business above literally everything else:
14.This MLM'er who tried to convince everyone that they bartered product right there in the gas station parking lot:
15.This MLM'er who decided that shame was the perfect motivational tool:
16.This MLM'er who really had the gall to pitch to someone the day after their grandmother died:
17.And finally, this MLM'er who noticed dog poop on their couch and saw an opportunity:
Do you have any stories about MLM's? Share them in the comments.
H/T: r/antiMLM