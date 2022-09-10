People Are Sharing The Wildest Behavior They've Seen From People In MLMs, And It's Shocking, Sad, And Everything In Between

American City Business Journals

Semiconductor company Wolfspeed’s long-awaited confirmation Friday that it will invest $5 billion in a factory making wafers for computer chips near Siler City is not only the largest one-site industrial investment in North Carolina history, but it leaves plenty of room for more such growth not only at the Chatham Advanced Manufacturing megasite but throughout the greater Triad. The news also boosts central North Carolina’s claim to be an emerging cluster of next-wave advanced manufacturing and education for growing industries. In its announcement, the Durham-based company said it is working with N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro to collaborate on training and research leading to undergraduate and graduate credentials in the semiconductor industry.