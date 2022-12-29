If You Don't Want To Be "That" Coworker, Please, I Am Begging You, Don't Do These 18 Things

Reddit user u/SeaLeading7979 recently asked , "What workplace behavior can't you tolerate?" Here are just a few guaranteed to make your blood boil:

1. "Teacher here — martyrdom. 'I worked until 8 p.m. last night unpaid.' What staff like this are doing is the reason teachers are underpaid and overstretched."

—u/mycatshavehumannames

2. "Someone who thinks they're a manager when they're not. For example, the guy who was just hired after me tried to shake me down about my break schedule. Go fuck yourself, please, and thank you."

—u/PrismaticWatermelon

3. "Saying mean or gossipy things about coworkers when they’re not around, then being nice to them when they are."

—u/neuro_illogical

4. "Micromanaging."

—u/drunkenknitter

"I used to have a manager that would have us send her our email drafts and then would mark them up and ask us to correct them. We started using her own emails as templates, and she would STILL come back and say we did it wrong.

She also used to watch the clock and the door like a hawk. People would leave the office 'early' (they made up the time and had permission) so they could catch their train home, and she would tattle like a fucking child. Our boss had to explain to her several times that it was a matter between those employees and their assigned managers and not her business."

—u/jackalacka724

5. "Taking credit for others' work, or blaming their poor work on others. Like, we can see the tags on the file and know it was you who did it or not."

—u/janeofthedarkraven

6. "I have a new colleague who's super defensive when you try to correct their work. You can't tell them anything, or they'll just stop talking at best or literally start being super annoyed and speak super loudly to tell you that they know how to work. It puts a huge strain on the team's mindset."

—u/Stinky_Butt_

7. "My manager often has a poor attitude in the mornings, and it's super demoralizing for me. Also, I wish more managers would push gratitude and say, 'Thanks for your work today,' or express more positive feedback than just criticism."

—u/hello_goonie

8. "Managers not communicating clearly and then getting angry that you didn't do exactly what they wanted when they didn't tell you what they wanted in the first place."

—u/Sage--Fox

9. "Favoritism."

—u/brownsugga05

10. "I feel like private information should, if at all, be volunteered, and it’s inappropriate to ask. I had my first child younger than is typical for my culture, and random coworkers I met that day (that knew I had a kid based on a Mother’s Day present on my desk) asked me if he was planned. Get a grip, we’re not hanging out, we‘re working together."

—u/abv1401

11. "Bullies. We have a group of grown-ass mean girls at my work, and I can't fucking stand them. Full grown, 30+-year-old high school bullies."

12. "I'm not sure if this counts, but I hate the social pressure to go to office parties/happy hours/whatever. I came to work, not spend money and socialize."

—u/ggpopart

13. "The 'better than you' attitude because they work in a ‘better’ department. Drives me nuts!"

—u/Barnacle98

14. "The idea that everyone is on call all the time for all things. Yes, emergencies do happen, and certain people are responsible for that. Was there a security breach? Yes, call the head of security at 2 a.m. on their vacation. However, managers can't find a file they wanted to peruse to 'get ahead of things?' Yeah, don't call your secretary at her daughter's graduation."

—u/apostate456

15. "The people where if you make a mistake, they won’t tell you to your face but via email so that they can CC a higher-up or the rest of the team."

—u/UncleKodeia

16. "Slack messages that just say, 'Hi,' and wait for you to respond before telling me what they need. It’s asynchronous communication, people. Just say what you need to say."

—u/UnobtrusiveHippo

17. "Inability to admit fault. I'm a server, and in every restaurant, every night, emotions run incredibly high. Everyone is in each other's business; it's a fast-paced, high-pressure environment with a lot of BIG personalities all competing for very little space. It can be cutthroat at times, and with most restaurants, margins are tight, so small mistakes can be pretty heavy. Everyone loses their temper, everyone lashes out, and everyone makes mistakes that make everyone else's life harder for a while. I had a POS boss at my last job who was incapable of admitting fault, and it's why I left. She refused to ever just say 'Sorry' and move on; it was always, 'Well if you hadn't,' 'If the expo was,' 'If the kitchen hadn't,' 'Well, I didn't know that.' I'm over it now, but she chased me out of a job I truly loved, and I held a lot of anger about it for a long time."

"It's so crucial that both my coworkers and my bosses can take a moment afterward and admit when they were the ones who shit the bed on that one. I have a lot of tolerance for other people's fuck-ups, even when they make my life harder. I have a lot of patience and forgiveness, but I need to feel like the ways my life got worse are acknowledged."

—u/cruncheweezy

18. "Speaking condescendingly to someone simply because they're younger than you are."

—u/liltatofren