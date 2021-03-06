'People should be worried' about coronavirus variants, expert says

David Knowles
·Editor
·10 min read

Thanks to natural mutations, more-infectious and potentially deadlier variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are now racing around the globe and are threatening to turn back the recent progress against the disease due to vaccination.

Last week Houston became the first big American city to report the presence of all five variants that have medical experts worried — a California strain called B.1.427/B.1.429, a New York variant classified as B.1.526, the Brazilian P.1 strain, a strain called B.1.351 that is believed to have originated in South Africa, and the U.K. mutation B.1.1.7, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts will become the dominant strain in the U.S. by the end of the month.

Each new variant comes with new, worrisome features. P.1, for instance, has been found to make reinfection easier, while new studies show that B.1.1.7 extends the infectious period beyond the original strain.

With so many questions being raised by the growing number of mutations, Yahoo News turned to resident medical expert Dr. Kavita Patel for answers. (The following interview was edited for clarity.)

Yahoo News: How worried should Americans be about coronavirus variants now circulating?

Dr. Kavita Patel: I think people should be worried. There’s a large number, a majority of the population that has not been vaccinated. They should be very worried, because they are prime targets for these viruses with the variants to reproduce.

Remember, the goal of a virus is not to kill people, it’s actually just to continue to stay alive, and the only way it does that is by infecting people. People who are not vaccinated should be incredibly worried, which is why I, in turn, am very worried about the variants as I watch now 12 states and counting, very big states including Texas and Florida, lifting any sort of mask requirements or leaving it to individuals or businesses. That’s a group that should be very worried.

Even people who are vaccinated should have some concern because all these [vaccine] trials that went on, the majority of them did not happen when we had experience with these variants. So, we are all happy that the vaccines work to some degree against the variants, but we’re not quite sure how long it will last, whether we need a booster. All the manufacturers are already talking about booster vaccines, so getting a vaccine, like I did, is a ton of relief mentally, but, I’ll be honest with you, I’m still worried when I leave my house, mostly because of these variants.

A health worker takes test tubes with plasma and blood samples from a centrifuge after a separation process during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination study at the Research Centers of America, in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A health worker takes test tubes from a centrifuge during a COVID-19 vaccination study in Hollywood, Fla., in September 2020. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

To date, a little over 16 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Is there a level at which mutations won’t pose as big of a threat?

We do know that in just kind of normal virology or infectious disease that over 50 percent and higher, the more people who are vaccinated, [the more] decreased the rate of infectivity becomes. The R naught or the Rt, which is [the measure of] how many people, if you get the infection, you will infect, that number is already coming down and will continue to go down. It won’t get to zero, but it will be pretty darn close. So that if you get infected there’s basically no chance of you infecting anyone else when we get to a certain level of immunity.

Everybody’s asking, ‘Is that herd immunity?’ But it’s not a light switch, so above 50 percent, the higher we go, the more the chances of getting infected decrease. That’s good news. We’re getting closer and closer, but we’re not going to get there in the next — it’s going to be weeks if not months before we get to that point.

One fear among epidemiologists is that the virus may undergo a mutation that will render existing vaccines useless. If that happens, are we starting from scratch?

It’s hard to render them totally useless. It would have to be such a radical alteration. Remember, the vaccines themselves don’t just target one type of element on the spike protein or re-create the spike protein in one way. The vaccine delivers what we call a polyclonal antibody response. What that means is that the vaccines ­— all three, in fact all the ones that are available around the world — all of them provoke an immune response to very different parts of that spike protein.

When Pfizer said that their vaccine develops antibodies against the variants but just at a lesser degree, what that really means is that it works against the variants, but it’s because the response that it’s developing is only so good. It’s not 100 percent, not 95 percent, but it’s probably about 80 percent — and that’s a number I’m making up. ... What it [variants] could do — what’s more likely — for someone who is vaccinated, we are very confident that person won’t die or get severe disease, but it’s highly likely that some of these variants could cause some vaccinated people to get severe disease.

COVID-19 temperature checks are given to voter registrants before entering Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse where a voter registration event took place on September 21, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. - Cleveland sports teams the Browns of the NFL, Cavaliers of the NBA. and Indians of MLB, partnered on the voter registration to encourage Ohio voters to cast their ballot on election day. The group
A COVID-19 temperature check is conducted in September 2020 in Cleveland. (Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images)

The common flu mutates each year, requiring a new vaccine. Is this what we can expect with COVID-19, a new yearly vaccine?

We’re definitely headed to some sort of seasonal vaccine; whether it’s every year, twice a year, once every two years, the timing is not certain.

Is it possible that the virus could mutate so fast that it could require more than one vaccine per year?

The short answer is: Possibly. We know that everyone is working on a booster. We’re used to boosters in vaccine terminology. We use a booster in shingles, we use boosters in tetanus. We use boosters in many other vaccine settings, so it’s not unusual to see a booster. What would be interesting is if we need a booster every six months after we got vaccinated — not because immunity goes away after six months, but in dealing with the variants, having so many mutations accumulate.

One of the reasons I’m not as worried as some who are talking about a fourth surge and it being catastrophic is that this is a virus that has not mutated a ton. If you step back and look at how many people have been infected, we’re only now, in the later months, talking about these really threatening mutations, which means we’ve gone a year-plus without having wave after wave of mutations and variants.

That’s why we think that the B.1.1.7 variant, those series of mutations, will be the dominant strain in the United States by the end of this month and then it will likely take a while before we see some other strain or variant that could overtake that. If you think about that, it means the timing could be yearly for a vaccine booster or a different vaccine altogether.

But it strikes me that the virus is doing a great job of mutating. Even in the time it took for the virus to spread from China to Europe to the U.S., by the time it arrived in New York, wasn’t that already a different strain?

We’re using very different terms. The virus has mutated a ton. A variant doesn’t become a strain until it’s clinically concerning. It [the virus] has mutated from the get-go, that’s correct. But it hasn’t mutated in a way that has caused such a significant clinical impact until recently, and that’s the difference. So we have a Europe strain, we have a Wuhan strain, but the clinical appearance of the virus never really changed, and the difference now, and the reason we think B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1 are causing more concern [is] because they are more transmissible and potentially more deadly. But look at how long it took.

The largest drive thru in Italy of the Italian Army and Civil Protection at Parco Trenno in via Novara, to perform rapid covid-19 swabs and possibly molecular tests dedicated to local police, civil protection operators and from next Monday to students and school staff. Milan (Italy), November 13th, 2020 (Photo by Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Drive-through COVID-19 testing in Milan in November 2020. (Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

You mentioned earlier that you were not as concerned as others that we’re going to have a fourth wave of the virus crash over us —

Oh, we’re going to have a fourth wave, but I think it will be like a blip. I’ve heard some people say this is the eye of the hurricane, this is the calm, cases are coming down and then it’s just going to blow up.

I definitely think cases will slow down and then go up; I just don’t think it’s going to be this monumental spike. And I think that’s because I think we’re going to be able to get to 2 million vaccines a day, maybe more. We’ve already vaccinated that percentage that’s already gotten their first shots — those are in that population of people who are the most likely to die. It’s not all of them, but it’s definitely going to put a big dent in the death count and hopefully the case count as well.

But that also assumes that a variant won’t come along that really does evade antibodies.

Yes, which is why I do remain worried.

We’re still at 65,000 new daily cases in the U.S. Do we need to knock that number down significantly in order to start dealing with the variants, or is increasing vaccinations enough?

Oh yeah. Even in the presence of a vaccine, we need to knock those numbers down through masks and mitigation measures. The good old-fashioned stuff that we did in the first surges to try to get the numbers down because we know that if even 100 million shots could be given out tomorrow, we know about two-thirds of those still require a second dose and we know that the optimal immunity, even though you get immunity after all of the vaccines’ first shots, still takes weeks to develop.

I’ve had an incredible number of patients who have come in COVID-positive, completely perplexed by what happened: ‘Doctor, I just got my first shot one week ago.’ And so I think that despite vaccines being broadly deployed, it’s going to take weeks to see whether we can get to that level of immunity. I’m very worried, even with vaccinated people, of having the case load be that high — the community transmission rate being that high, especially in some of these states where they’re rolling back all of the restrictions.

If our strategy primarily relies on vaccines, I take it we can look forward to a future of regular booster shots.

By the time that they [boosters] get authorized through the process to make sure they are safe, will there be a whole other set of variants that we have to deal with? Those are all the questions that come up when talking about boosters, vaccines, and whether the vaccine you take today is going to be a vaccine you take three months from now again, six months from now, or every year for the rest of your life.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Why Florida has scientists 'encouraged' when it comes to U.K. coronavirus variant

    It's difficult to tell exactly how many cases of the so-called U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus, or B.1.1.7, are in the United States because the country hasn't conducted enough genomic sequencing yet to get a real read. But data analysis from Helix, a lab testing company, estimates B.1.1.7 accounted for more than 20 percent of new cases in the U.S. this week, The New York Times reports. That's concerning because the variant is highly transmissible, but scientists are fairly encouraged by what they're seeing so far. Take Florida, for instance. The Sunshine State is believed to have the highest share of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 cases at an estimated 30 percent. Yet, Florida has not experienced a resurgence in overall infections. "I am encouraged by the declining case counts in the most heavily affected states," Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist from Johns Hopkins University, told the Times. "I've been watching Florida closely, which has the highest share of B.1.1.7. Case counts have plateaued there in recent days, but are not resurging. The longer we can hold the line, the more time we have to roll out vaccines, which will protect individuals, particularly those at highest risk of severe illness, and slow transmission overall." That doesn't mean the U.S. is in the clear. There's concern that some states are easing their coronavirus restrictions too quickly, and the U.K. variant isn't the only variant in the U.S. (though it's by far the most common), but there is hope that a combination of increased vaccinations, higher levels of natural immunity, and other mitigation efforts will help the country avoid a sharp spike like the U.K. saw at the end of 2020. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comRon Johnson's lazy obstruction exposes the reality of the filibusterWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • What Do Vaccine Efficacy Numbers Actually Mean?

    This week, Johnson & Johnson began delivering millions of doses of its coronavirus vaccine across the United States after receiving an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Central to getting the green light was a trial that Johnson & Johnson ran to measure the vaccine’s efficacy. Efficacy is a crucial concept in vaccine trials, but it’s also a tricky one. If a vaccine has an efficacy of, say, 95%, that doesn’t mean that 5% of people who receive that vaccine will get COVID-19. And just because one vaccine ends up with a higher efficacy estimate than another in trials doesn’t necessarily mean it’s superior. Here’s why. For statisticians, efficacy is a measurement of how much a vaccine lowers the risk of an outcome. For example, Johnson & Johnson observed how many people who received a vaccine nevertheless got COVID-19. Then they compared that to how many people contracted COVID-19 after receiving a placebo. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The difference in risk can be calculated as a percentage. Zero percent means that vaccinated people are at as much risk as people who got the placebo. One hundred percent means that the risk was entirely eliminated by the vaccine. In the United States trial site, Johnson & Johnson determined that the efficacy is 72%. Efficacy depends on the details of a trial, such as where it took place. Johnson & Johnson ran trials at three sites: in the United States, Latin America and South Africa. The overall efficacy was lower than that in the United States alone. One reason for that appears to be that the South Africa trial took place after a new variant had swept across that country. Called B.1.351, the variant has mutations that enable it to evade some of the antibodies produced by vaccination. The variant didn’t make the vaccine useless, however. Far from it: In South Africa, Johnson & Johnson’s efficacy was 64%. Efficacy can also change when scientists look at different outcomes. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine had an 85% efficacy rate against severe cases of COVID-19, for example. That’s important to know, because it means that the vaccine will prevent a lot of hospitalizations and deaths. When scientists say that a vaccine has an efficacy of, say, 72%, that’s what’s known as a point estimate. It’s not a precise prediction for the general public, because trials can only look at a limited number of people — in the case of Johnson & Johnson’s trial, about 45,000 volunteers. The uncertainty around a point estimate can be small or large. Scientists represent this uncertainty by calculating a range of possibilities, which they call a confidence interval. One way of thinking of a confidence interval is that we can be 95% confident that the efficacy falls somewhere inside it. If scientists came up with confidence intervals for 100 different samples using this method, the efficacy would fall inside the confidence intervals in 95 of them. Confidence intervals are tight for trials in which a lot of people get sick and there’s a sharp difference between the outcomes in the vaccinated and placebo groups. If few people get sick and the differences are minor, then the confidence intervals can explode. Last year, the FDA set a goal for coronavirus vaccine trials. Each manufacturer would need to demonstrate that a vaccine had an efficacy of at least 50%. The confidence interval would have to reach down no lower than 30%. A vaccine that met that standard would offer the kind of protection found in flu vaccines — and would therefore save many lives. So far, three vaccines — made by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — have all been authorized in the United States after their trials demonstrated they surpassed the FDA’s threshold. AstraZeneca and Novavax, which have ongoing U.S. trials, have published efficacy results from studies in other countries. Meanwhile, the makers of the Sputnik V vaccine have published results based on their trial in Russia. For a number of reasons, it’s not possible to make a precise comparison between these vaccines. One vaccine may have a higher point estimate than another, but their confidence intervals may overlap. That effectively makes their results indistinguishable. Making matters more complicated, the vaccines were tested on different groups of people at different stages in the pandemic. In addition, their efficacy was measured in different ways. Johnson & Johnson’s efficacy was measured 28 days after a single dose, for example, while Moderna’s was measured 14 days after a second dose. What’s clear is that all three vaccines authorized in the United States — made by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer and BioNTech — greatly reduce the risk of getting COVID-19. What’s more, all the vaccines look as if they have a high efficacy against more serious outcomes like hospitalization and death. For example, no one who got Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine had to go to the hospital for a COVID-19 infection 28 days or more after getting an injection. Sixteen people who got the placebo did. That translates to 100% efficacy, with a confidence interval of 74.3% to 100%. A clinical trial is just the start of the research on any vaccine. Once it goes into widespread use, researchers follow its performance. Instead of efficacy, these scientists now measure effectiveness: how much the vaccine reduces the risk of a disease out in the real world, in millions of people rather than thousands. Early studies on the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines are confirming that they provide strong protection. In the months to come, researchers will keep an eye on this data to see if they become less effective — either because the immunity from the vaccine wanes or because a new variant arises. In either case, new vaccines will be created, and manufacturers will provide new measures of their efficacy. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Changed the Game: Evelyn Ashford and her incredible anchor leg in 1988 shouldn't be forgotten

    Evelyn Ashford's incredible anchor leg won the U.S a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics.

  • In Oregon, Scientists Find a Virus Variant With a Worrying Mutation

    Scientists in Oregon have spotted a homegrown version of a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that first surfaced in Britain — but now it's combined with a mutation that may make the variant less susceptible to vaccines. The researchers have so far found just a single case of this formidable combination, but genetic analysis suggested that the variant had been acquired in the community and did not arise in the patient. “We didn’t import this from elsewhere in the world — it occurred spontaneously,” said Brian O’Roak, a geneticist at Oregon Health and Science University who led the work. He and his colleagues participate in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s effort to track variants, and they have deposited their results in databases shared by scientists. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The variant originally identified in Britain, called B.1.1.7, has been spreading rapidly across the United States, and accounts for at least 2,500 cases in 46 states. This form of the virus is both more contagious and more deadly than the original version, and it is expected to account for most U.S. infections in a few weeks. The new version that surfaced in Oregon has the same backbone, but also a mutation — E484K, or “Eek” — seen in variants of the virus circulating in South Africa, Brazil and New York City. Lab studies and clinical trials in South Africa indicate that the Eek mutation renders the current vaccines less effective by blunting the body’s immune response. (The vaccines still work, but the findings are worrying enough that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have begun testing new versions of their vaccines designed to defeat the variant found in South Africa.) The B.1.1.7 variant with Eek also has emerged in Britain, designated as a “variant of concern” by scientists. But the virus identified in Oregon seems to have evolved independently, O’Roak said. O’Roak and his colleagues found the variant among coronavirus samples collected by the Oregon State Public Health Lab across the state, including some from an outbreak in a health care setting. Of the 13 test results they analyzed, 10 turned out to be B.1.1.7 alone, and one the combination. Other experts said the discovery was not surprising, because the Eek mutation has arisen in forms of the virus all over the world. But the mutation’s occurrence in B.1.1.7 is worth watching, they said. In Britain, this version of the variant accounts for a small number of cases. But by the time the combination evolved there, B.1.1.7 had already spread through the country. “We’re at the point where B.1.1.7 is just being introduced” into the United States, said Stacia Wyman, an expert in computational genomics at the University of California, Berkeley. “As it evolves, and as it slowly becomes the dominant thing, it could accumulate more mutations.” Viral mutations may enhance or weaken one another. For example, the variants identified in South Africa and Brazil contain many of the same mutations, including Eek. But the Brazilian version has a mutation, K417N, that is not present in the version from South Africa. In a study published Thursday in Nature, researchers compared antibody responses to all three variants of concern — the ones identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil. Consistent with other studies, they found that the variant that pummeled South Africa is most resistant to antibodies produced by the immune system. But the variant circulating in Brazil was not as resistant, even though it carried the Eek mutation. “If you have the second mutation, you don’t see as bad an effect,” said Michael Diamond, a viral immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis, who led the study. It’s too early to say whether the variant in Oregon will behave like the ones in South Africa or Brazil. But the idea that other mutations could weaken Eek’s effect is “excellent news,” Wyman said. Overall, she said, the Oregon finding reinforces the need for people to continue to take precautions, including wearing a mask, until a substantial portion of the population is immunized. “People need to not freak out but to continue to be vigilant,” she said. “We can’t let down our guard yet while there’s still these more transmissible variants circulating.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trevor Bauer pitches spring training inning with one eye closed for Trevor Bauer reasons

    Receiving $100 million appears to have done very little to change Trevor Bauer.

  • It’s time to flush out secret political donors

    Congress should pass a new bill that would end one of the worst abuses in American democracy.

  • Merck says study shows COVID-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus

    "The secondary objective findings in this study, of a quicker decrease in infectious virus among individuals with early COVID-19 treated with molnupiravir, are promising," said William Fischer, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, in a statement from the companies. Merck decided to focus on therapeutics after its two COVID-19 vaccines failed to generate desired immune responses, prompting it to abandon the program in January.

  • Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 still wait for advice

    More than 28 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do. The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science, but the delays add to the uncertainty around bringing about an end to the pandemic as the nation’s virus fatigue grows. “These are complex issues and the science is rapidly evolving,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday.

  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson pays tribute to late father in emotional award speech: 'He was a real trailblazer'

    The beloved actor gave his father credit as a "trailblazer" while accepting an award from the Hollywood Critics Association.

  • Why Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the 'best pillow ever!!!'

    Simply dreamy: The memory foam pillow has a cooling bamboo cover!

  • Heads up: There’s a dog food recall over salmonella and listeria concerns

    Everyone on the Takeout staff has at least one furry four-legged friend, whether it’s a meow monster or a barky boy, and we love our pets very much. We know you love yours too. Which is why you may want to look into your pantry to see whether or not a new dog food recall affects you and your Good Dog.

  • Poet Amanda Gorman says she was profiled by security outside her apartment

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat," the 22-year-old poet wrote on social media.

  • Pro-Beijing committee to elect some Hong Kong legislators

    A largely pro-Beijing committee that elects Hong Kong’s leader will also choose a large part of the legislature, a top Chinese official announced Friday as part of a major revamp that will increase central government control over Hong Kong politics. The changes are part of a draft decision submitted on the opening day of the weeklong meeting of the National People's Congress, China's ceremonial legislature, which will all but certainly endorse it. The Election Committee will participate in the nomination of candidates for Hong Kong's legislature and also elect “a relatively large share" of its members, said Wang Chen, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Who truly was the most dishonest president?

    Past US presidents have left a legacy of untruths ranging from the bizarre to the horrifying.

  • Biden says $1,400 stimulus payments can start going out this month

    President Biden said Saturday that the Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package means the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans can begin going out later this month. Driving the news: The Senate voted 50-49 Saturday to approve the sweeping legislation. The House is expected to pass the Senate's version of the bill next week before it heads to Biden's desk for his signature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: As part of the legislation, individuals who make less than $75,000 or heads of households who make up to $112,500 will qualify for the $1,400 payments. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,800.Individuals who make between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples who earn between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a reduced payment.Parents who qualify will get an additional $1,400 for every child claimed on their most recent tax returns.What he's saying: "Everything that is in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said following the Saturday passage of the bill. "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help," he added. "The resources in this plan will be used to expand and speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines so we can get every single American vaccinated sooner rather than later.""I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise." The bottom line: "This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

    Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church gushed over an "epic trophy wife" and warned, "don't let yourself go."

  • Former NBA star Deron Williams says he tried to recruit star players to the Jazz but no one wanted to play in Utah

    Deron Williams said he knew he needed help to make the Jazz contenders, but he couldn't find other stars that wanted to join him in Utah.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

    The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful. In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said. In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then.

  • Kim Kardashian will reportedly stay in family's $60 million mansion as part of divorce from Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian West will stay in the minimalist, beige-filled Hidden Hills, California, home she and Kanye West bought in 2014, TMZ reported.