People showed up at the home of a New York Times photographer after Tucker Carlson named him on Fox News, according to a 911 call log

In a July episode of his show, the Fox News host Tucker Carlson named and threatened a New York Times photographer who had been assigned to a story about him.

Carlson said that Tristan Spinski was part of a plot to hurt him and his family and that it would be easy to make Spinski's address public.

Carlson did not circulate Spinski's address. Nonetheless, the same night people turned up at Spinski's home, according to a 911 call log published by The Washington Post.

According to the log, Spinski's brother-in-law phoned the police and said that "someone is outside our house trying to break in" and that they had been threatened.

A photographer working on a New York Times story about the Fox News host Tucker Carlson hid in an upstairs room of his home and could hear people downstairs after Carlson named him on the air, according to a 911 call log.

The incident happened on July 20, when Carlson used his show to identify Tristan Spinski, the photographer, and the reporter Murray Carpenter and suggested their work represented a threat to his family.

Carlson said he knew both men's addresses and could easily make them public — though he stopped short of doing so.

Nonetheless, the segment on Carlson's show appeared to provoke a response.

According to a transcript of a 911 call published by The Washington Post, the same night as Carlson's show, Spinski's brother-in-law called the police.

The brother-in-law, whose name was redacted, said Spinski had received threats and people were trying to break into Spinski's house.

He said "someone is outside our house trying to break in" and there had "been some loud banging noise downstairs and some threats coming to the house recently just in the past hour."

He said Spinski "has been getting threats for the last hour or so nonstop like Twitter, email, phone calls."

Another speaker on the call, which could have been Spinski or another family member, said the threats were along the lines of "we know where you live and what goes around comes around."

The brother-in-law said that he, Spinski, and another family member were locked in a room upstairs and had locked the bottom floor of the house, according to The Post's transcript.

The other person on the call described hearing "someone trying to get into the basement doors" and said there were "people on our property."

Carlson named Spinski, a freelancer on assignment for The Times, on his July 20 show, where he also identified the freelance reporter Carpenter, who later received threats.

"They hate my politics. They want this show off the air," he said. "If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won't consider it collateral damage."

"How would Murray Carpenter and his photographer, Tristan Spinski, feel if we told you where they live, if we put pictures of their homes on the air?"

"What if we published the home address of every one of the soulless, robot editors at The New York Times, who assigned and managed this incitement of violence against my family?"

"We could do that ... we know who they are."

The New York Times had not published the piece in question as of Carlson's July 20 show and still hadn't as of Wednesday morning.

In response to Carlson's show, it tweeted on July 21 that it "does not plan to publish Tucker Carlson's residence, which Carlson was aware of before his broadcast tonight."

The story is about Carlson's life in Maine, where he spends summers, The Guardian reported. The Post reported that The Times told the reporters not to photograph his house.

Spinski told The Post in July that the story would be "about this community, this rural community in Maine that is very small, very rural and very kind of Americana and happens to be the location of this massively popular cable news show."

He said he would not photograph Carlson's house. He had not taken any photographs for the story before Carlson's broadcast.

Business Insider has contacted Fox News and The New York Times about the contents of the 911 call.

As Business Insider's Lauren Frias previously reported, Carlson has discussed doxxing on his show before, saying he would name the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

"His life is in danger? Spare me!" Carlson said in November 2019. "Try living my life for a week."

