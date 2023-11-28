People smuggler detained in Chernivtsi Oblast offered draft dodgers passage to Romania for EUR 5,000

The organizer of the scheme for evaders has been detained

A resident of Chernivtsi Oblast who smuggled people across the state border has been arrested and charged, and now faces nine years in prison if found guilty, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service reported on Nov. 27, following a joint operation with Ukraine’s SBU security service and National Police.

The man’s car, carrying two male passengers of military age from Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhya Oblasts, was pursued and eventually forced to stop near the Romanian border. Each of the passengers had paid EUR 5,000 to cross the border illegally, bypassing checkpoints.

The detainee was charged with illegal transportation of persons across the state border under Articles 208 and 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

His passengers have been charged with administrative offenses.

