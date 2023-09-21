People Are Supposedly Falling For This Obvious ‘Pump Switching’ Scam

As if drivers didn’t have enough to worry about, here comes something else. 6ABC reports drivers are being warned about a new gas station scam out of Pennsylvania called “pump switching.” This cannot possibly be a real problem, and sounds like another fake police story, but here we go:

The warning comes from police in Lower Merion Twp., Pennsylvania. The scam works like this: you’re at the gas station, pumping gas. Suddenly someone walks up to you, demanding that you let them help you pump your gas. They’re aggressive to the point that police say they refuse people who turn them down for help. Eventually, it’ll get to the point where they take control of the gas pump to “help” you; one woman it happened to described it as the suspect taking the pump out of her hand as she was putting it back in. When the person leaves, the suspect fails to put the pump back to finish the transaction.



