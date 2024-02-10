People with special needs celebrate with families at ‘Night to Shine’ prom

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – Unique, high-energy celebrations were held all across the world on Friday night for people with special needs and their loved ones.

The global event is known as “Night to Shine” and one of the local prom-themed celebrations was held at Church of the Resurrection in Solon.

“It’s good for the families to see their kids with a smile on their face, because they know the harsh reality of not every day is sunshine and rainbows or a special night,” said Kelly Harmody, a member of the parish council.

“Night to Shine,” which is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is now held in more than 1,000 cities and 56 countries.

“We just want each and every individual who is here tonight to know that they are special, they are cherished and we celebrate them,” said Lisa Dobe, who served as emcee for a red-carpet introduction of each attendee.

By design, “Night to Shine” is held on the Friday before Valentine’s Day.

“Every human person is a beloved child of God and to share that love and to celebrate that love,” said Julie Tragon, who helped organize the event at the church.

Darcelle Wordlow is a dedicated caregiver and says her friends Michael, Lawrence and William have been looking forward to “Night to Shine” from the moment she told them about it.

“It means a lot to us because we can get out of the house, participate and just have a good time, a good night out for the guys,” she said.

FOX 8 News anchor Gabe Spiegel and his son Eli enjoyed their first “Night to Shine” at the church in Solon.

For 19-year-old Eli, it was a chance to showcase his skills on the dance floor and to do his Elvis impersonation.

But more importantly, he was able to share the joy of a night on the town with his dad and other families that share a common experience.

“Tonight, they’re the rock star and that’s what it’s all about and we see them light up like a Christmas trees, and it makes us light up as well,” Gabe said.

Volunteers like West Geauga High School student Kat Bailey made sure that no honored guest was alone on their “Night to Shine.”

“I think everyone here should have someone that they can like have a buddy with and have fun night with,” she said.

The message beamed all over the world on Friday night was loud and clear, “you deserve all the best in life.”

