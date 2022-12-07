'The people have spoken': Sen. Raphael Warnock wins reelection in Georgia Senate runoff race
Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock has won the state’s runoff election, defeating Republican Herschel Walker in one of the most hard-fought campaigns of 2022. Warnock is the state’s first Black senator and senior pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Originally elected last year in a special election to replace retired GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson, he has now been chosen to serve a full six-year term in the Senate.