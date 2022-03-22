People sprint for a Walmart's doors as tornado rips through the parking lot

Reuters

The deadly crash of a China Eastern Airlines 737-800 could set back Boeing's efforts to regain ground in the world's biggest aircraft market and deliver more than 140 737 MAX jets already constructed for Chinese customers. The 737-800 that crashed on Monday does not have the equipment that led to 737 MAX crashes more than three years ago, but that may not make a difference to Chinese passengers and a national regulator known for scrupulous safety requirements. China Eastern said the cause of the crash was under investigation.