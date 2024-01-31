People are still bringing guns, in record numbers, to Florida airports. See how many TSA found in 2023

Only a month into 2024, Transportation Security Administration officers at security checkpoints across the state of Florida have intercepted 50 firearms so far. But is the state notorious for intercepted firearms at airports?

According to officials, three Florida airports once again made the nationwide top 10 list for passengers bringing firearms to the security checkpoints.

Officials shared that most of the firearms collected were loaded and many had ammunition chambered.

“An accidental discharge could result in tragedy,” TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said. “Every passenger bares the responsibility of knowing exactly where their firearm is before entering the federal security checkpoint and that must not be on their person or in their carry-on.”

Which Florida airports were among the top 10 U.S. airports for intercepted firearms?

With each airport seeing record numbers for intercepted firearms, here's the three Florida airports that made the list:

Orlando International Airport (MCO) with 164 firearms intercepted by TSA officers

Tampa International (TPA) with 144 firearms intercepted by TSA officers

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) with 135 firearms intercepted by TSA officers

It is noted that these three airports are typically in the top 10 across the country for passengers violating federal regulations by bringing firearms to the TSA checkpoints.

What are the top 10 U.S. airports for intercepted firearms?

How many firearms were intercepted by TSA at Florida airports?

The total number of firearms collected at checkpoints reached 825 firearms, a 3% drop from the previous year. As for the entire country, TSA officers intercepted a record 6,737 firearms, 93% of which were loaded.

Besides the top 3, how many firearms were intercepted at other Florida airports?

This is one of 41 loaded firearms the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) intercepted at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in 2023. The good news? Eight few guns were intercepted by the TSA compared to 2022.

Six other Florida airports across the state that either matched their highest number or exceeded their previous record were Jacksonville International, Palm Beach International, Sarasota Bradenton International, Northwest Florida Beaches International, Punta Gorda International and Daytona Beach International.

The 2023 totals at the other airports in Florida were:

What is the penalty for carrying a firearm through TSA without proper notice?

TSA officials write that most of these passengers were arrested or issued notices to appear in court. Regardless of whether the individual is arrested or cited by our law enforcement partners, passengers face a civil penalty imposed by the TSA that can reach up to $15,000.

“If you are going to travel with your firearm it must be in your checked bag, but be sure you know exactly what the firearm laws are on each side of your trip or you may be heading to jail instead of to your vacation or business trip,” Koshetz said. “Firearms may not be legal to transport even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions.”

If the traveler is in the TSA PreCheck program, those privileges will be lost for a period of time, possibly permanently.

Here are TSA's tips for getting through the security checkpoint as quickly and efficiently as possible:

No firearms in carry-on

Firearms must be in checked baggage, as well as properly packed and declared to the airline at check-in, which means unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided case. Contact your airline for additional guidance. And it is your responsibility to know what the firearm laws are on both sides of your trip.

Leave all prohibited items at home

To reduce the likelihood of a bag search at the checkpoint, search your own bag before leaving home.

Unsure if it’s allowed? Officials recommend to use the “What Can I Bring?” link on TSA.gov.

Prepare for the security checkpoint

Have a valid ID card readily available. If you are traveling with a carry-on bag follow the liquids, gels and aerosols 3-1-1 rule of 3.4 ounces or less for each item and the items should be placed in a one-quart-sized bag, one bag per passenger. To simplify your screening and even before entering the checkpoint it is best to put your phones and any other content of your pockets into your carry-on rather than into a bin in the checkpoint.

Help is available, TSA says

Get live assistance by tweeting your questions to @AskTSA in English or Spanish or via Facebook Messenger. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

Enroll in TSA PreCheck

Travel with ease by enrolling in TSA PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, laptops and light jackets. Most new enrollees receive a known traveler number within five days, and membership lasts for five years.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 3 Florida airports in top 10 for intercepted guns. Yours on the list?