People still on your list? A few places worth exploring for last-minute Christmas shopping

Let's face it: The clock is ticking on holiday shopping.

For those still in search of last-minute gifts for loved ones this holiday season, here are a few places worth exploring in Calhoun County:

Aspidistra Naturals Apothecary

Vegan soap bars by Aspidistra Naturals are for sale on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at BC Cargo in downtown Battle Creek, Mich.

Where: 32 W. Michigan Ave. Suite 4, Battle Creek

What: All natural, vegan and palm-free skin care. Peruse soaps, scrubs, clay masks and fizzy bath salts made in Battle Creek. Several gifts and accessories are also available, including jewelry, candles and home decor.

More info: aspidistranaturals.com

Horrocks Farm Market

Matthew Majors of Battle Creek shops for pasta on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at Horrocks Farm Market in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Where: 5801 Beckley Road, Battle Creek

What: A fixture in Battle Creek for more than two decades, Horrocks features one of the largest cheese and wine selections around, among a diverse array of other goodies. Customizable gift baskets with choices of fruit, wine, cheese, flavored tea, chocolate, beer and snacks are particularly popular around the holidays.

More info: shophorrocks.com

Bread & Basket

Owner Tiffany Blackman poses with products at Bread & Basket in downtown Battle Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Where: 38 East Michigan Ave., Battle Creek

What: A boutique-style public market specializing in the incubation of women of color owned businesses and products. Bread & Basket sells everyday items such as self-care products, home goods and fashion accessories from a variety of small business brands throughout the U.S., many of which are owned by women of color.

More info: ourbreadourbasket.com

Living MI

Living MI owner Caryn Drenth places the "open" sign in front of gift shop at 112 W. Michigan Ave. in Marshall.

Where: 112 W. Michigan Ave., Marshall

What: This shop features unique gifts and home decor that highlight Michigan and its wonderful resources. Living MI has both Michigan-themed and Michigan-sourced products.

More info: living-mi.square.site

