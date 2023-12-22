People still on your list? A few places worth exploring for last-minute Christmas shopping
Let's face it: The clock is ticking on holiday shopping.
For those still in search of last-minute gifts for loved ones this holiday season, here are a few places worth exploring in Calhoun County:
Aspidistra Naturals Apothecary
Where: 32 W. Michigan Ave. Suite 4, Battle Creek
What: All natural, vegan and palm-free skin care. Peruse soaps, scrubs, clay masks and fizzy bath salts made in Battle Creek. Several gifts and accessories are also available, including jewelry, candles and home decor.
More info: aspidistranaturals.com
Horrocks Farm Market
Where: 5801 Beckley Road, Battle Creek
What: A fixture in Battle Creek for more than two decades, Horrocks features one of the largest cheese and wine selections around, among a diverse array of other goodies. Customizable gift baskets with choices of fruit, wine, cheese, flavored tea, chocolate, beer and snacks are particularly popular around the holidays.
More info: shophorrocks.com
Bread & Basket
Where: 38 East Michigan Ave., Battle Creek
What: A boutique-style public market specializing in the incubation of women of color owned businesses and products. Bread & Basket sells everyday items such as self-care products, home goods and fashion accessories from a variety of small business brands throughout the U.S., many of which are owned by women of color.
More info: ourbreadourbasket.com
Living MI
Where: 112 W. Michigan Ave., Marshall
What: This shop features unique gifts and home decor that highlight Michigan and its wonderful resources. Living MI has both Michigan-themed and Michigan-sourced products.
More info: living-mi.square.site
Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekequirer.com
This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: A few places worth exploring for last-minute Christmas shopping