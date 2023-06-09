People Sure Think Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Admitted To A Crime On Live TV

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) raised eyebrows with a claim she made during a TV interview on Thursday evening.

Greene said she read a document inside a SCIF ― a sensitive compartmented information facility ― related to bribery allegations Republicans have made against President Joe Biden but have yet to provide evidence for.

Then, she described that document while speaking to Laura Ingraham on Fox News:

Greene: The FBI is stonewalling us and they would only let us see it in a scif. What I did after reading the document is made notes when I walked out and went to the table. I wrote down everything that I had just read. pic.twitter.com/NLYVM4Tn8z — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2023

Greene said the document was “unclassified,” but a SCIF is typically used only for very sensitive information. Lawmakers generally must check all electronic devices before entering, and cannot take notes while inside.

And usually, information revealed in the SCIF can’t be repeated outside of it.

But Greene ―a conspiracy theorist and close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) who has called for a “national divorce” and spoke last year at a white nationalist event ― said she copied as much as she could once she left the SCIF.

“This is a document that all of America should be able to see, but the FBI is stonewalling us and they would only let us see it in a SCIF,” she said. “Well what I did after reading the document is I made notes when I walked out and I went up to the table.”

She held up those notes to the camera.

“I wrote down everything that I had just read so that I could come out and tell the American people what I read,” she said.

Her critics were baffled by what seemed like a confession.

Mark Zaid, an attorney who specializes in national security, tweeted:

Hey @FBI, if this information was classified sounds to me like the Congresswoman is admitting to a crime.



And if it was not, @SpeakerMcCarthy should remove her privileges for violating the trust she was afforded as a Member of Congress to review sensitive information. https://t.co/96ul95DeO8 — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) June 9, 2023

Others also chimed in ― and some were even more blunt:

It appears that Marjorie Taylor Greene may have just admitted to committing a federal crime on live TV. https://t.co/CqsZRchf2E — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 9, 2023

This means her notes have the same classification as the document she read. And those notes are unsecured. She’s now in violation of US law. https://t.co/bWfQCCjizL — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 ex-verif’d (@aravosis) June 9, 2023

Wait. So if I had Top Secret clearance and saw a doc that showed me the name and SSN of a spy, and I memorized it and then walked out and wrote it down on paper and waved it around on cable TV, my ass wouldn’t be headed to prison for some treason shit? Because it should be. https://t.co/ZD5bGMExKP — Sean Herrala (@seanherrala) June 9, 2023

The GOP really needs to get people who are better at doing crimes, because this one was like, "HEY, EXCUSE ME, IS THERE A CAMERA I CAN DO THIS CRIME IN FRONT OF, PLEASE?" https://t.co/AMAmb0sFWT — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 9, 2023

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but this is also mishandling of classified documents and it’s a crime. https://t.co/3yiVzn7NS3 — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) June 9, 2023

A SCIF is a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility: an enclosed area within a building that is used to process sensitive compartmented information types of classified information.



If given documents to be viewed in a SCIF, you CANNOT write the info down & bring it out. https://t.co/vStamTVF5B — 🄼🄰🅁🅈 🄼🄰🅁🅈 🅀🅄🄸🅃🄴 🄲🄾🄽🅃🅁🄰🅁🅈 (@ImpossiblyBossy) June 9, 2023

I’m not the real Andy Sipowicz, but even I can see this is super illegal — Det. Andy Sipowicz 👴🏻(parody) (@Sipowicz1042) June 9, 2023