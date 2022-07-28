Twitter Is Having The "Cover Letters Are Pointless" Convo, And Honestly, It's So True

I think we can all agree that the job application process isn't particularly enjoyable. If only landing a job interview was as simple as this:

Unfortunately, most jobs require things like cover letters, which might be the most painful and exhausting part of the entire job hunt. There was actually an entire conversation about this on Twitter recently, and I'm glad that I'm not the only one who feels like writing a cover letter is fruitless.

It all started when LinkedIn tried to hop on the latest meme trend:

Little did they know that they were about to start a HEATED debate about the uselessness of cover letters.

Many people were quick to point out how much work job applications are.

Others highlighted the redundancy of the process.

Some even argued that mandatory cover letters reflected badly on the company requiring them.

One person brought up a very valid point about the current state of employment.

One person who said she was a recruiter even gave her perspective...

...which ultimately reinforced the point that the time and effort put into writing a cover letter might ultimately go unnoticed.

Another person, however, did go against the grain and shined light on the value of submitting something other than a resume.

And that's when someone else stepped in to offer that a screening call was more worthwhile than a cover letter.

Many others joined the conversation to discuss how frustrating other aspects of the hiring process are, including “mock projects.”

Thank god, I'm not the only one.

And a few brave souls came for LinkedIn directly, pointing out how the platform doesn't mandate salary ranges for open job posts.

And finally, someone had a story that included MULTIPLE of the complaints listed above. This just proves that the hiring process NEEDS some work.

What do you think about cover letters? Let me know in the comments.

