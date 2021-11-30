People Think Kayleigh McEnany's Latest Attack On Joe Biden Must Be Satire

In this article:

Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, defied belief with her latest claim about President Joe Biden.

McEnany, who is now a co-host on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” show, on Monday accused Biden of politicizing COVID-19. “No one has politicized this virus more than President Joe Biden,” she blustered.

She shared this tweet from Fox News promoting her comments:

Kayleigh McEnany rips Biden's COVID hypocrisy: 'No one has politicized this virus more'https://t.co/E0fHIaOnUr — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 29, 2021

Critics couldn’t believe the hypocrisy of McEnany’s allegation, given her former boss Trump’s record of politicizing the coronavirus at almost every stage of the pandemic, which eventually cost him his presidency.

As she sits there politicizing it…. — Susan Abbott (@colinsusan1) November 29, 2021

Wait, with a straight face??? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bXw4ZqZwF6 — Loretta Chopey (@LorettaChopey) November 29, 2021

I know who did — Tatiana (@notsodigee) November 30, 2021

Fox is the new Comedy Central — JM (@HateMeAlways) November 29, 2021

Did lightning strike the building when she said this? — Katie Porters Whiteboard (@Amy0227) November 29, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 It went away in 2 weeks. I still remember. — Red Headed Stranger (@beavis1955) November 29, 2021

How can she say this without a shred of irony? — GooseAnon (@GooseUp15) November 29, 2021

It's like everyday is opposite day! — A.J. Roberts (@A_J_Roberts) November 29, 2021

I will never lie to you. Well, except I will lie to you with every breath that I take. — Edmund Akintunde (@EdmundAkins) November 29, 2021

This is satire, right? Tell me this is satire. — R.A.Smith ראובן במאיין🇺🇸 (@ReuveninMaine) November 29, 2021

'No one has politicized this virus more, except my former boss who made using a mask a political statement' #FactsMatter — James Golando (@JamesGolando) November 29, 2021

Also on HuffPost

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...