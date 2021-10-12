People Think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Calling For Civil War’ With New Twitter Poll

Critics accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of calling for civil war with her latest controversial tweet.

On Monday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker polled her 448,300 Twitter followers on whether they thought America should “have a national divorce.” She offered them three answers; “Yes, by R & D states”; “No, stay together;” and “Undecided.”

Should America have a national divorce? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 12, 2021

As of Tuesday morning, more than 50% of 13,892 respondents said the United States should divorce. Around 38% were against the idea and 10% were undecided.

Some commenters said Greene, a Donald Trump loyalist who has a history of pushing racist conspiracies, was inciting violence with her post. Others poured scorn on how the idea of a split, which was widely panned, would work.

Are you suggesting civil war for real? — jphurrah (@jphurrah) October 12, 2021

just straight up calling for civil war are we? — Alex🌹 (@Alex4Rep) October 12, 2021

Do you actually want a civil war? Why? — 🌽 HabitualDodo 🌽 (@HabitualDodo) October 12, 2021

3Names, this is tweet is being reported for inciting violence... @FBI — 🌈Ann Keep our kids safe! Mask up,Get a COVID VAX! (@AnnJR8) October 12, 2021

@TwitterSupport this amount of division from a member of Congress can't be tolerated — Arizona Patriots Resist MAGA (@cwamjn) October 12, 2021

whispers….Georgia is a blue state — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) October 12, 2021

There's no such thing as a Red or Bue state. Each state is a mixture of both, even within families.



You should know this. — Dems Enforce Subpoenas 🌊 (@BluePlanetHere) October 12, 2021

How will Red States financially support themselves without Blue States contributions? — Metavivor 💜More4StageIV🌈✊🏽❄🌊 (@pinkbungadoo) October 12, 2021

Red states could not support themselves without the federal tax dollars paid by blue states. Be careful what you wish for Magda. — CallMeNancy (@NBEdwards1) October 12, 2021

How will yall pay your bills without that blue state cash?? The welfare red states need our cash, sorry. — HusbandFromHell (@shermansez) October 12, 2021

We are the United States of America.



No. — Matthew J. Hillier 🇺🇸 (@MattHillier248) October 12, 2021

I know this is difficult stuff but our country is named the United States of America. Get it, United? You should work to unite instead of divide. — Lisa M Neumann (@hip934) October 12, 2021

Nothing says patriot like wondering if our country shouldn't exist. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) October 12, 2021

What? Are you seriously asking for separation of states? Seriously as a member of Congress? — mark (@mark_wallick) October 12, 2021

Did you really just tweet this? As a US Representative? — Ewan Barker Plummer (@ewan_sf) October 12, 2021

Are you seriously in Congress? — Hoot (@NateHoot) October 12, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

