People Think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Calling For Civil War’ With New Twitter Poll
Critics accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of calling for civil war with her latest controversial tweet.
On Monday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker polled her 448,300 Twitter followers on whether they thought America should “have a national divorce.” She offered them three answers; “Yes, by R & D states”; “No, stay together;” and “Undecided.”
Should America have a national divorce?
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 12, 2021
As of Tuesday morning, more than 50% of 13,892 respondents said the United States should divorce. Around 38% were against the idea and 10% were undecided.
Some commenters said Greene, a Donald Trump loyalist who has a history of pushing racist conspiracies, was inciting violence with her post. Others poured scorn on how the idea of a split, which was widely panned, would work.
Are you suggesting civil war for real?
— jphurrah (@jphurrah) October 12, 2021
just straight up calling for civil war are we?
— Alex🌹 (@Alex4Rep) October 12, 2021
Do you actually want a civil war? Why?
— 🌽 HabitualDodo 🌽 (@HabitualDodo) October 12, 2021
3Names, this is tweet is being reported for inciting violence... @FBI
— 🌈Ann Keep our kids safe! Mask up,Get a COVID VAX! (@AnnJR8) October 12, 2021
@TwitterSupport this amount of division from a member of Congress can't be tolerated
— Arizona Patriots Resist MAGA (@cwamjn) October 12, 2021
whispers….Georgia is a blue state
— Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) October 12, 2021
There's no such thing as a Red or Bue state. Each state is a mixture of both, even within families.
You should know this.
— Dems Enforce Subpoenas 🌊 (@BluePlanetHere) October 12, 2021
How will Red States financially support themselves without Blue States contributions?
— Metavivor 💜More4StageIV🌈✊🏽❄🌊 (@pinkbungadoo) October 12, 2021
Red states could not support themselves without the federal tax dollars paid by blue states. Be careful what you wish for Magda.
— CallMeNancy (@NBEdwards1) October 12, 2021
How will yall pay your bills without that blue state cash?? The welfare red states need our cash, sorry.
— HusbandFromHell (@shermansez) October 12, 2021
We are the United States of America.
No.
— Matthew J. Hillier 🇺🇸 (@MattHillier248) October 12, 2021
I know this is difficult stuff but our country is named the United States of America. Get it, United? You should work to unite instead of divide.
— Lisa M Neumann (@hip934) October 12, 2021
Nothing says patriot like wondering if our country shouldn't exist.
— Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) October 12, 2021
What? Are you seriously asking for separation of states? Seriously as a member of Congress?
— mark (@mark_wallick) October 12, 2021
Did you really just tweet this? As a US Representative?
— Ewan Barker Plummer (@ewan_sf) October 12, 2021
Are you seriously in Congress?
— Hoot (@NateHoot) October 12, 2021
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.